BREAKING: US Crude Oil Stocks rise!
DOE report on US oil inventories. • Oil inventories. Actual: 4.49 mb Expected: -1.2 mb • Gasoline inventories. Actual: -0.21...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
2:30 pm GMT - EIA natural gas storage. Actual: 110 bcf. Expected: 95 bcf. Previous: 96 bcf Working gas in storage was 2,446 Bcf as...
USA, PMI index for the manufacturing sector in May (final). Currently: 48.4. Initial publication: 48.5. USA, ISM index for the manufacturing sector...
PMI data for industry comes out mixed Salesforce puts pressure on European software companies Thursday's session on European...
US jobless claims came ## analysts's expectations. Jobless Claims: Actual: 232K. Expected 235k. Previous 229k. Data came slightly lower...
ADP employment report for May was released today at 1:15 pm BST. Report was expected to show a 170k increase in US employment in the previous month but...
Qualcomm (QCOM.US), world's leading manufacturer of smartphone processors and an important player in wireless technology, jumped recently amid the...
According to data compiled by Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. planned layoffs in the US in May totaled 80.09 thousand, compared to 66.99 thousand...
The DAX future / DE30 is turning higher today and recovering. Source: xStation5 W1 Chart: The support zone between 15,816 and 15,891 points is...
Account from ECB's May 3-4, 2023 meeting were released today at 12:30 pm BST. ECB delivered a 25 basis point rate hike at that meeting but the document...
President Lagarde of the ECB has communicated that the ECB still needs to continue with the interest rate hike cycle. The ECB is not yet satisfied with...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) joins a select group of companies reaching a trillion dollar valuation. The company founded exactly 30 years ago, in Santa Clara (California)...
Euro area flash CPI inflation data for May was released today at 10:00 am BST. Data was expected to come in lower compared to April. Those expectations...
Gold prices experienced some interesting price moves yesterday. The moves were interesting as they stood in contrast to what incoming data implied in terms...
Final manufacturing PMIs from euro area countries were released this morning. Reports showed small deviation from expectations and preliminary values and,...
European indices set to open higher EUR traders wait for EMU CPI data and ECB minutes ADP jobs report for May in the early afternoon European...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading lower but off the session lows. Dow Jones dropped 0.4%, S&P 500 and Nasdaq traded 0.6% lower...
Wall Street indices trade lower today with Dow Jones dropping 0.5%, S&P 500 trading 0.4% lower and Nasdaq pulling back 0.3%. Small-cap Russell 2000...
EUR is one of the worst performing G10 currencies today. A streak of lower-than-expected flash CPI report for May from European countries released yesterday...