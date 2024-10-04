EURGBP - recommendation from ANZ (29.05.2023)
ANZ issued a recommendation for EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair will following levels: Entry...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
ANZ issued a recommendation for EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair will following levels: Entry...
Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the second round of the Turkish presidential elections this weekend, securing a decent lead over opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu...
US debt deal was reached during a weekend Beijing “Web3 Innovation and Development White Paper” introduction Bitcoin...
Today's macro calendar is literally empty. Due to the Memorial Day holiday, the markets in the US will remain closed. No key publications or central...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei and Kospi decreased 0.12% and 1.1% respectively, Nifty 50 added 0.34%...
Wall Street is gaining momentum at the end of the week. The US500 is currently trading 1.30% higher at 4,212 points, while the US100 is up by a 2.50% at...
Shares of Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US), which aims to commercialize suborbital tourism, are down nearly 17% today, despite the company announcing a successful...
The upcoming week in the market may start relatively calm as US traders are on holiday, but things may become more interesting later in the week. Traders...
Wall Street opens higher after positive comments from MCCarthy, he said that talks also made progress this morning and negotiators will continue to work...
Wall Street is set to open slightly higher today Debt-ceiling agreement is near Higher PCE data increase 25bp rate hike On the last day of...
University of Michigan Sentiment for May: University of Michigan Final: 59.2, Forecast: 57.8 Previous: 63.5 Inflation expectations: 1-yr:...
- US, data pack for April. Core PCE. Actual: 4,7% YoY. Expected: 4.6% YoY. Previous: 4.6% YoY Personal income.Actual: 0,4% MoM. Expected:...
The US dollar is giving back some of recent gains today, being the worst performing G10 currency on the day. US currency may become more volatile around...
DE30 extends downward momentum Siemens Energy sees demand for 'green' transformation Attention focused on US macro data and debt limit topic This...
GBPUSD tested a resistance zone ranging below the 1.27 mark in the first half of May but bulls failed to push the pair above. A pullback was launched later...
US dollar has been the best performing G10 currency this week as lingering debt ceiling negotiations led to a spike in yields and provided support for...
European stock market indices set to open flat PCE, personal spending & income, durable goods orders data for April Speeches...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Dow Jones dropped 0.1%, Russell 2000 declined 0.7% while S&P 500 added 0.9% and Nasdaq rallied...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 2 March 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 1 March 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 1 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 1 March 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 26 November 2024
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 8 March 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 1 March 2026
|_ga
|cc 1 March 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 28 August 2024
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 26 March 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 11 February 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 1 March 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 2 March 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 26 March 2025
|_fbp
|cc 30 May 2024
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 7 September 2024
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 26 March 2025
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 28 August 2024
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 7 September 2024
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|lidc
|cc 9 September 2022
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 7 March 2023
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator