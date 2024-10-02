Chart of the Day - EURUSD (01.10.2024)
The EUR/USD pair has experienced significant volatility today, with the euro strengthening against the dollar despite mixed economic data. This comes amidst...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
More
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
More
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
More
The EUR/USD pair has experienced significant volatility today, with the euro strengthening against the dollar despite mixed economic data. This comes amidst...
10:00 AM BST, Eurozone - flash Inflation Data for September: CPI: 1.8% actual YoY vs forecast 1.8% YoY; previous 2.2% YoY; Core CPI: 2.7%...
Pinch and a punch, first day of the month. After a strong Q3 performance for global shares, European stocks are taking a breather on the first trading...
Today, final European manufacturing PMIs came in mostly stronger than expected, while the biggest 'gap' between analysts' expectations and...
Today's economic calendar is packed with significant data releases, particularly from Europe and the United States. Key highlights include manufacturing...
Asian stocks remain in the green, with the Nikkei 225 up 1.2%. Chinese markets will be closed from October 1 to October 7 due to Golden Week celebrations....
UK GDP data came in weaker than initially expected, primarily due to lower government spending and exports. However, business investments performed...
The gold market has experienced significant volatility today, with prices hovering near record highs despite a slight pullback of 0.7%. This comes amidst...
03:30 PM BST, United States - Dallas Fed Mfg Business Index for September: actual -9.0 vs expected; - 10.3; previous...
The euro experienced a decline after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde delivered a speech to the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs...
Flash CPI data for September from Germany was released today at 1:00 pm BST. The report was expected to show a continued slowdown in annual CPI and a slight...
Aston Martin shares have plummeted over 25% today, marking their biggest one-day drop in four years. Shares have erased some of the declines but despite...
DAX under pressure, but keeps zones close to ATH The German government is to lower its GDP growth forecast for 2024 to zero. It had previously forecast...
The EURUSD pair reacted with slight increases to readings of September CPI data from the German states. Although the annual data came out lower than earlier...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 2 March 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 1 March 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 1 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 1 March 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 26 November 2024
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 8 March 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 1 March 2026
|_ga
|cc 1 March 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 28 August 2024
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 26 March 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 11 February 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 1 March 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 2 March 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 26 March 2025
|_fbp
|cc 30 May 2024
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 7 September 2024
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 26 March 2025
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 28 August 2024
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 7 September 2024
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|lidc
|cc 9 September 2022
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 7 March 2023
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator