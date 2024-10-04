BREAKING: EURUSD ticks lower after mixed US flash PMI's data!
- US, flash PMIs for May. Manufacturing. Actual: 48,5. Expected: 50.0. Previous: 50.2 Services. Actual: 55,1. Expected: 52.6. Previous:...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Oil Asset managers are the most bearish on oil in more than a decade (according to Bloomberg data) Recession concerns as well as limited...
DE30 extends yesterday's declines German PMIs - industry in depressed state, services getting stronger Morgan Stanley raises...
Commodities are taking a hit today, especially industrial and precious metals. Strengthening of the US dollar can be seen as a prime reason behind the...
Nvidia Corporation (NVDA.US) CEO Jensen Huang recently stated that generative AI represents a new "iPhone moment." While the long-term impact...
Flash PMIs for May were highlights in today's economic calendar for the European morning session. Data turned out to be very mixed. French release...
Flash PMI indices for May from France and Germany were released at 8:15 am BST and 8:30 am BST, respectively. Data was expected to show a small improvement...
Futures point to a flat opening of European session Flash PMIs for May from Europe and the United States Speeches from Fed, ECB and...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's higher - S&P 500 gained 0.02%, Nasdaq moved 0.50% higher and Russell 2000 jumped 1.22%. Dow Jones...
US stocks fluctuate ahead of a crucial meeting between US President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to iron out roadblocks...
Another key takeaways from the speeches of the FED members regarding the current tightening cycle after today's hawkish comment from Bullard: Raphael...
Breaking fake news was released today regarding an alleged explosion at the Pentagon. The news quickly turned out to be false, and the tweet was deleted...
The indices on Wall Street trade sideways today Markets are awaiting Biden's meeting with McCarthy after the session FED members favor further...
Sinan Ogan, the Turkish presidential candidate who came third in the first round of the election, has decided that he will support incumbent President...
The EUR/USD pair has been under pressure over the past few weeks; however, last Friday, bulls showed signs of strength once again. EUR/USD - 4 hours...
Morgan Stanley downgrades recommendation for Sartorius Adidas decides to resell Yeezy brand products This week's first trading...
Known for his hawkish view of US monetary policy, the head of the St.Louis Fed. James Bullard indicated today that further rate hikes in the US are as...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for USDJPY currency pair. Bank recommends taking a long short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Shares of regional bank PacWestBancorp (PACW.US) are gaining nearly 4% before the open on Wall Street. The reason for the increases is reports of the sale...