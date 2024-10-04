Chart of the day - DE30 (19.05.2023)
German DAX rallied over the past two days, adding almost 2% over Wednesday and Thursday combined. The upward move was being continued on the futures market...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
European indices set to open higher Powell to speak on the economy in the evening Canadian retail sales data for March Futures...
Wall Street indices rallied for another day. S&P 500 gained 0.94%, Dow Jones gained 0.34% and Nasdaq surged 1.51%. Russell 2000 added 0.58% US...
Today's stock market session once again was dominated by the bulls. In Europe, in the spotlight was German DAX, which reached almost historical highs....
Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) gains as much as 10.5% to $11.30 after exchange-traded funds managed by Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management purchased...
Bullard from the US Federal Reserve commented that he supports further interest rate hikes in the US and higher rates overall serve as good protection...
03:30 PM BST - EIA report on natural gas inventories in the USA. Current: +99 bcf. Expected: +110 bcf. Previous: +78 bcf. Source: Xstation...
Shares of gaming company Take Two Interactive (TTWO.US) are gaining nearly 12% after the fima conveyed that it will deliver the next installment of one...
FED: latest data do not indicates pause in current Fed rate hike cycle Jobless Claims, Philly FED and Existing Home Sales data Wall Street opens...
The leader of the Republican Party in the United States House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, has announced that negotiations are underway regarding...
Netlix (NFLX.US) shares are gaining more than 4% early in today's Wall Street session following the company's announcement that it has broken through...
Federa Reserve member Lorie Logan told that, inflation data are not indicate pause in current Fed rate hike cycle. After those comments EURUSD is...
US existing home sales data for April: Actual: 4.28mn, Expected: 4.30mn, Previously: 4.44mn EURUSD extends downward momentum after publication...
Allianz resells its unit in Russia Citigroup raises recommendation on Siemens Energy shares Thursday's trading session on the...
Philadelphia FED Manufacturing Index for May: Actual: -10.4 Expected: -19.8, Previously: -31.3 Weekly Jobless Claims Data Actual:...
The largest retailer in the United States (WMT.US) beat Wall Street expectations in both earnings per share and revenue in Q1. Although retail sales (real)...
Newmont Mining is world's largest gold miner Newcrest Mining recommended takeover offer from Newmont to shareholders Deal expected to result...
European indices are rallying at the beginning of today's cash trading session on the Old Continent. This comes after a stellar Wall Street session...
Australian jobs market data for April was released during the Asian trading session today and turned out to be a big disappointment. Employment declined...