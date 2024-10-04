Morning wrap (17.05.2023)
Indices from Asia-Pacific struggles for direction today, with mixed performance from leading markets. This is a potential response to mixed closing...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
Indices from Asia-Pacific struggles for direction today, with mixed performance from leading markets. This is a potential response to mixed closing...
Wall Street indices traded lower today with small-cap Russell 2000 dropping over 1%, Dow JOnes trading 0.7% down and S&P/ASX 200 declining 0.3%....
Hawkish comments from a number of Fed members as well as better-than-expected macro data from the United States is providing support for the US dollar...
RBC issued a recommendation for GBPUSD currency pair. Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Home Depot (HD.US) launched today's cash session on Wall Street lower after reporting earnings for fiscal-Q1 2024 (calendar February-April 2023). Report...
Thomas Barkin, head of Richmond Fed, as well as Loretta Mester from Cleveland Fed commented on the monetary policy and economy today. EURUSD moved lower...
Wall Street indices opened lower today US retail sales and industrial production data beats estimates Horizon Therapeutics plunges as...
US industrial production reading for April was released today at 2:15 pm BST. Report was expected to show 0.0% MoM in APril - neither growth, nor decline...
DE30 struggles to break through the 16,000 point level Russian authorities have agreed to sell Volkswagen's asset Infineon...
US retail sales data for April was a key macro event of the day and was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show US retail sales rebounding...
Canada, CPI inflation. Actual: 4,4% YoY. Expected 4.1% YoY. Previously 4.3% YoY. Mom basis: 0,7% versus 0,4% expected Core inflation at:...
Shares of Swiss medical holding company Sonova (SOON.CH) are declining nearly 8% and slipping below key support as the company announced the...
Oil US informed at the beginning of a week that it plans to purchase 3 million barrels of oil as part of SPR refilling. Offers can be submitted until...
For the past two months, we have observed rather weak consumer behavior when looking at retail sales data. On the other hand, the rebound in wage dynamics...
The German ZEW index, which surveys sentiment among German investors, surprised at its May reading with a much weaker than expected reading. The...
Vodafone (VOD.UK) shares are down more than 3.5% in today's session, slipping to levels not seen since the start of the year following the announcement...
The Australian Dollar higher volatility is caused by concerns about Chinese data and RBA minutes Chinese data revealed weaker-than-expected industrial...
The British pound lost ground early in the European session following the publication of weak macro data from the UK, reducing the chance of a hawkish...
Futures indicate a lower opening of today's cash session in Europe. German ZEW index and US retail sales Speeches by ECB and Fed members Futures...