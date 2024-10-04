Morning wrap (16.05.2023)
China futures surged by nearly 4% at the close of yesterday's Wall Street trading session. This significant rebound may be attributed to the...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Talks between the US president Biden and a representative of the House of Representatives, McCarthy on the debt limit are scheduled to take...
Cryptocurrencies opened the week in a mixed mood but final BTC shows strength and climbed above $27,500 signaling that bullish momentum is not out of the...
Today we are seeing a very strong rebound on the AUDUSD pair. It takes partly from the weakness of the dollar after the reading of the weak NY Empire index....
House of Representatives, McCarthy said that he is not seeing any movement on debt negotiations. Of course we should remember that House of Representatives...
The company C3ai (AI.US) is gaining nearly 20% today following the release of preliminary financial results. Markets saw them as a signal that momentum...
HEICO Corp. (HEI.US) specializes in niche services such as complex aircraft maintenance, its shares gaining 8% today after announcing an all-time record...
Wall Street struggles for direction Debt-ceiling discussion in the mainstream New York Fed index slumps Wall Street struggles for direction...
The last week was particularly tough for the euro against the US dollar. The pair broke below the range that had lasted for over a month and the downside...
DE30 starts the week with moderate gains Siemens Energy gains on wave of quarterly report Will Bayer issue a full-year results...
New York Fed manufacturing index for May was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Release was closely watched as this index surprised with a big jump last month...
Raphael Bostic, head of Atlanta Fed, delivered a speech today. He pointed out that there is still a lot to do on inflation and the economy will have negative...
Stock traders launched a new week in upbeat moods with indices from Asia-Pacific finishing today's trading higher and European benchmarks advancing...
European Commission released a new set of economic projections for the Eurozone today. EC boosted 2023 and 2024 GDP forecast slightly while also raising...
Turkish elections were held on Sunday, May 14 and results turned out to be inconclusive. The key takeaway is that no single candidate managed to get over...
European indices set to open higher New York Fed index for May due at 1:30 pm BST Speeches from ECB, Fed and BoE members Futures...
Indices from Asia-Pacific are trading mostly higher today. Nikkei gains 0.7%, S&P/ASX 200 adds 0.1%, Nifty 50 jumps 0.4% and Kospi trades flat....
Dollar appreciation puts pressure on the markets Wall Street loses at the end of this week's last trading session. The US500 index is losing more than...
Massachusetts has issued a notification stating that the recent jobless claims report was incorrect due to data fraudulent suspicion in this state. Financial...