Google's Bard - an AI competitor to ChatGPT! 🤖
Yesterday, Alphabet (GOOGL.US) rolled out an update for its free generative AI tool called Bard, which actually is a direct competitor to ChatGPT. Bard...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
Yesterday, Alphabet (GOOGL.US) rolled out an update for its free generative AI tool called Bard, which actually is a direct competitor to ChatGPT. Bard...
Danish company Torm (TRMDA.DK) is one of the world's largest operators of product tankers carrying petroleum products, gasoline, jet fuel and diesel....
This Sunday, Turkey will elect 600 Members of Parliament and a president. Will there be a change in power after 20 years of rule by the AKP party,...
University of Michigan Sentiment: 57,7 Forecast: 63 Previous: 63,5 University of Michigan Expectations: 53,4 Forecast: 60,8 Previous: 60,2 University...
US markets are set to open slightly higher on the opening bell on Friday US dollar appreciates at the end of the week Michigan report ahead Cryptocurrencies...
DE30 stays below the 16,000 point barrier Nordex (NDX1.DE) erases some of the losses following the publication of result Volkswagen...
EURNZD is one of the G10 FX crosses that experienced large moves so far today. The pair is trading higher as EUR got supported by hawkish comments from...
European indices set to open higher Meeting between Biden and congressional leaders postponed University of Michigan data expected to show slight...
UK data pack for March as well as full-Q1 GDP report was released today at 7:00 pm BST. While industrial and manufacturing production data turned out to...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading lower - S&P 500 dropped 0.17%, Dow Jones moved 0.66% lower while Nasdaq added 0.18%. Small-cap...
Wall Street's rally falters, with the S&P500 losing 0.39% against a modest 0.14% gain for the Nasdaq and a near 0.9% decline for the Dow Jones PPI...
Tire maker and legendary motorsports-related company, Goodyear (GT.US) is trading up nearly 20% today as activist investor, Elliott Management fund has...
Bearish pressure on Bitcoin is increasing as Friday's option expiration approaches. The bears could cause the price to settle below $27,000 allowing...
The U.S. Dollar Index (USDIDX) continues to rise amid the latest macro readings. Claims came in above expectations, indicating a weaker labor market. Nevertheless,...
Disney (DIS.US) shares are losing nearly 8% today after a report that disappointed investors. The reason for the declines is the streaming platform's...
Gas inventories are up 78 bcf, in line with market expectations (previous increase of 54 bcf). The increase is in line with the 5-year average, showing...
The market is seeing a fair amount of risk aversion, although at the same time bears come back also on precious metals market, especially on silver. Once...
Wall Street indices open with weaker sentiment, US100 is declining. PPI inflation surprised on the downside, while jobless claims came in higher than...