⏬Silver drops nearly 3%
Silver is losing nearly 3% today, which could be linked to a slight strengthening of the US dollar. On the other hand, yesterday's and today's...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
The DAX Future / DE30 is falling today and approaching the weekly low reached yesterday. Source: xStation5 W1 chart The support at 15,891 points...
US, PPI inflation for April. Headline. Actual: 2.3% YoY. Expected: 2.5% YoY. Previous: 2.7% YoY Core. Actual: 3.2% YoY. Expected: 3.3% YoY....
First Citizens BancShares reached fresh all-time highs Bank reported Q1 2023 earnings on Wednesday $9.8 billion gain made on SVB acquisition Common...
DE30: Bayer drops after quarterly report release, Allianz (ALV.DE) plans share buyback worth up to €1.5 billion Bayer (BAYN.DE)...
Sub-orbital travel company Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) is extending gains in pre-opening market trading after telling investors that it plans to hold a test...
Albemarle (ALB.US) is the largest global producer of lithium used in electric cars. The company also provides services in the chemical industry (including...
Bank of England announced a monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm BST today. There was no surprise - BoE delivered a 25 basis point rate hike, an outcome...
Bank of England is another major central bank set to announce a rate decision this month, after last week's decision from the Fed and ECB. It is expected...
The British pound is pulling back ahead of the Bank of England rate decision, scheduled for 12:00 pm BST today. Economists polled by Bloomberg are almost...
European indices set to open slightly higher Bank of England expected to deliver 25 bp rate hike Speeches from Fed and ECB members Futures...
Chinese inflation data was released during the Asian trading session today. Both CPI and PPI inflation data came in much below market expectations. Headline...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher after a volatile session. S&P 500 gained 0.45%, Nasdaq moved 1.04% and Russell 2000 added...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading higher as lower-than-expected US CPI print for April boosted hopes that Fed won't raise rates...
Danske Research issued a recommendation for AUDUSD currency pair. Danske recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Sentiment in the cryptocurrency market improved with a rally on the Nasdaq index, where bulls took control after US inflation data. Another lower inflation...
Bank of England is set to announce its next monetary policy decision tomorrow at 12:00 pm BST. Economists seem unanimous in their expectations and point...
Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) issued a recommendation for GBPUSD currency pair. Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for EURGBP currency pair. Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Official weekly US report on oil inventories was released today at 3:30 pm BST. API data from private sector, released yesterday in the evening, showed...