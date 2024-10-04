USDJPY - recommendation from Morgan Stanley (09.05.2023)
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Gold World Gold Council report showed a decline in gold demand in Q1 2023, compared to previous two quarters. On the other hand, official sector...
Gold price continues its bullish trend trajectory on Tuesday. The price of gold is currently trading around $2,030 per ounce, which is a +0.41% daily change....
The largest lodging company that does not own a single property, we are talking about Airbnb (ABNB.US) has demonstrated its ability to scale the business...
Markets in Europe are opening slightly lower Speeches by Federal Reserve bankers later this day Financial reports from Airbnb and...
In Asia, the market struggles for direction as investors await trade data from China, looking to gain insights into the country's economic recovery....
Financial Markets US stocks struggled to find direction in subdued trading on Monday. US500 is down 0.03% at 4,150 points. The US100 (NASDAQ)...
Shares of major U.S. meat producer Tyson Foods (TSN.US) are losing 15% following the release of a surprise Q1 loss and lower full-year revenue forecasts....
Catalent (CTLT.US), a contract pharmaceutical manufacturer whose clients include giants like Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Novo Nordisk, has announced...
Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB.US) shares of the conglomerate managed by Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger are trading up nearly 1.2% in today's session...
Wall Street trade sideways at the beginning of new week US wholesale inventories hold steady in March Biontech surges after better...
Although wholesaler inventories showed no change from the last reading (a 0.1% m/m increase was forecast), wholesale sales showed a sharp monthly decline...
Amid mixed sentiment on exchanges, cryptocurrencies are losing today. Bitcoin has retreated below $28,000. The Bitcoin network now has nearly 450,000 transactions...
The last few weeks have been relatively calm for the Euro against the US Dollar. The major forex pair continues to trade near this year's highs, but...
Shares of Biontech (BNTX.US), which together with Pfizer (PFE.US) developed revolutionary mRNA vaccines during the pandemic, are gaining 5% as its Q1 report...
Markets gain at the start of the week German manufacturing data surprises on the downside Jungheinrich (JUN3.DE) surprises with better...
The Australian dollar (AUD) is one of the strongest G10 currencies today, which has to do with several factors: A likely budget surplus...
The shares of the oldest operating bank in the world, Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.IT) are gaining nearly 4% in the face of an announcement...