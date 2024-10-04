BREAKING: Western Alliance plunges over 40% on sale reports
Western Alliance (WAL.US) seems to be another regional bank that has found itself in trouble in the aftermath of recent turmoil in the US banking sector....
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
Western Alliance (WAL.US) seems to be another regional bank that has found itself in trouble in the aftermath of recent turmoil in the US banking sector....
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released an official weekly report on US natural gas inventories today. Report was expected to show a 52 billion...
Wall Street opens slightly lower US2000 drops below 1,750 pts support zone US regional banks remain under pressure, PacWest slumps Wall...
The DAX futures / DE30 is pulling back from the yearly high this week and testing the previous week's low. Source: xStation5 W1 chart The...
ECB President Christine Large began a post-meeting press conference at 1:45 pm BST. ECB decided to slow down the pace of rate hikes and go with a 25 basis...
US jobless claims came below analysts's expectations. Jobless Claims: Actual: 241k. Expected 240k. Previous 230k. The figures were slightly...
European Central Bank announced its monetary policy decision at 1:15 pm BST today. As expected, ECB decided to slow the pace of rate hikes from 50 down...
DE30 knocks out key support amid economic uncertainty Attention focused on ECB decision Quarterly results from Rheinmetall, Hugo...
Challenger Job-Cut Report for April: Actual figure: 67k versus 89.7 k previously Data released by Challenger, Gray & Christmas inc suggest...
European Central Bank will announce monetary policy decision today at 1:15 pm BST, followed by President Lagarde press conference at 1:15 pm BST. ECB members...
Producer Price Index for the EU for March: PPI YoY: 5.9% YoY vs 6.2% YoY expected (13.2% YoY previously) PPI MoM: -1.6% YoY vs -1.6% YoY...
Oil prices, including Brent and WTI, dropped more than 5% after yesterday’s FED meeting regarding interest rates. Oil.WTI dropped below $69 - the...
US major indices plummeted after FED rate hike decision yesterday European markets await ECB and BoE meeting later this day China...
Major Asian stock indexes gained slightly despite yesterday's Wall Street pullback after the Fed's decision on interest rates. Chinese stocks...
FOMC delivered a 25 basis point rate hike with Fed funds rate increasing to 5.00-5.25% - the highest level since June 2006 peak New statement...
FOMC delivered a 25 basis point rate hike today, putting Fed funds rate in the 5.00-5.25% range - the highest level since 2006 rate peak. Fed Chair Powell...
FOMC announced a 25 basis point rate hike today - in-line with market expectations. However, as was feared, wording of the statement was changed and it...
As widely expected, FOMC delivered another 25 basis point rate hike. Fed funds rate was increased from 4.75-5.00% range to 5.00-5.25% - the highest level...
Oil, as well as other energy commodities, are pulling back today. Brent and WTI trade almost 4% lower while gasoline and US natural gas prices drop over...