Trade of the day: Copper (02.05.2023)
Facts: The main trend remains upward The bounced off the lower limit of 1:1 structure Recommendation: Trade: Long position on Copper...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
On Tuesday, German Index DAX opened higher after a long weekend due to the Labor Day on Monday. Today's stock market session in Europe brought a continuation...
EMU inflation data for April: Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices YoY: 7.0% versus 6.9% expected and 6.9% previously Core Harmonised...
The key event during the Asian session was the surprising decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia.The RBA decided to raise the Official Cash Rate (OCR)...
PMI data for European countries for April HICP inflation for the EU area Durable Goods Orders from the US Today's economic...
Asian shares were mixed on Tuesday, with some markets closed or anticipating holidays.So far, markets do not react in any particular way to the latest...
ISM ticks up in April JP Morgan Gains following FRB takeover Arista Networks to publish report after earnings Following a very strong end to...
ISM manufacturing index ticks up to 47.1 from 46.2 in March Prices component moves back above 50 mark USD dollar gains slightly after the data Indices...
After a collapse of the SVB and Silvergate in the US as well as a forced takeover of Credit Suisse by the UBS, the time has come for the Frist Republic...
EURUSD saw a fairly dramatic reversal late in 2022 when it turned out that the energy crisis in Europe was softer than feared. The pair was trading close...
ISM manufacturing the key report today Most of the markets are closed for the Labour Day Fed and ECB decisions the main events this week Apple...
Friday marked the end of April trading and it ended with solid gains, sending DE30 to the highest level since January 2022 and US indices to back to...
The last session of the month on Wall Street brings improvement in sentiment, as investors eagerly buy American bluechips despite uncertainties related...
3 markets to watch First week of May looks busy, especially the second half of it, as investors will be offered top-tier macro data from North America...
The CHFJPY pair is recording a nearly 1.8% spike today after reaching levels not seen since 1979. The current dynamics of the Japanese and Swiss currencies...
Wall Street opens higher extending positive sentiment PCE core inflation above expectations UoM in line with forecasts, but 1-year...
Despite early reports of possible talks to shore up troubled First Republic Bank (FRC.US) the latest CNBC agency announcements suggest that the bank will...
The optimism caused by earlier reports from major tech stocks was somewhat dulled after the publication of Amazon (AMZN.US). The results themselves came...
The University of Michigan released a consumer sentiment index for April today at 3:00 pm BST. University of Michigan flash data for March Consumer...
NATGAS prices surged significantly over the last 20 minutes, however, there is no clear evidence for this rapid spike at the moment. Gas prices may be...