BREAKING: US PCE higher than expected!
US PCE price index y/y: 4,2% vs 4,1% exp. and 5,0% previously US PCE price index m/m: 0,1% vs 0,1% exp and 0,3% previously US Core PCE y/y:...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
The German flash CPI inflation report for April was released today at 1:00 pm BST. Median consensus pointed to a small down-tick in the headline measure,...
DAX tests weekly lows Attention focused on inflation reports from Germany and the US Covestro gains on wave of quarterly results The...
The US dollar is the best performing G10 currency in the early afternoon. The US dollar remains on the rise after yesterday's GDP data showed price...
Bank of America issued a recommendation for GBPUSD currency pair. Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Flash German GDP report for Q1 2023 was released today at 9:00 am BST. Report turned out to be a disappointment with the German economy neither growing,...
EURJPY is one of the pairs that has seen some wild moves today and is expected to remain volatile, at least during the European morning session. Pair...
GDP report for Q1 2023 as well as flash CPI data for April from Spain was released at 8:00 am BST today. While inflation data came in lower-than-expected,...
European indices set to open higher GDP and CPI data from Europe US PCE inflation for March to be released at 1:30 pm BST Futures...
Today's Bank of Japan decision was watched closely as it was the first meeting under new BoJ Governor Ueda and some investors hoped that a slight hawkish...
Wall Street indices rallied yesterday on the back of solid earnings. S&P 500 jumped 1.96% and Dow Jones added 1.57% - both indices booked the...
Q1 USGDP at an annualized rate in the U.S. comes out at just 1.1% against an expectation of 2.0%, and against the previous level of 2.6%; Q1 saw a...
Payment card industry giant Mastercard (MA.US) reported Q1 results that beat analysts' expectations. At the same time, however, news broke of an antitrust...
First BoJ decision with new chief after ultra dovish Kuroda's departure Ueda has repeatedly stressed recently that policy must remain accommodative According...
Wall Street opens higher after relatively worse macro data Jobless Claims lower than expected and GDP declines Meta Platforms is...
EIA report on US natural gas inventories. Actual: +79 bcf. Expected: +76 bcf. Previous: +75 bcf NATGAS remains in a choppy style of trading shortly...
The decline of pending home sales for March was as much as 5.2% m/m (expected: +0.5% m/m; previous: 0.0% m/m). The last time such a large decline was recorded...
The next BigTech company to report results this week is Amazon (AMZN.US), whose report will be announced after the session. After positive reports from...
Bloomberg reports that a conversation was supposed to have taken place in January between the Fed chief and "pranksters" posing as Ukrainian...
US jobless claims came below analysts's expectations. Jobless Claims: Actual: 230k. Expected 248k. Previous 245k. Lower data suggest that...