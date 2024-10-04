Alphabet Q1 earnings are coming. Will the company surprise Wall Street? 📊
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) will report Q1 results today, after the close of the Wall Street session. The market expects modest revenue growth. In Q1, Alphabet...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) will report Q1 results today, after the close of the Wall Street session. The market expects modest revenue growth. In Q1, Alphabet...
A pack of US data was released at 3:00 pm BST today. While both soft and hard data was released, the market was more focused on the former, especially...
US indices launch cash trading session lower Dow Jones pulls back from 34,000 pts area Earnings from PepsiCo, MMM, Dow and Verizon Communications Wall...
McDonald's shares are trading nearly 2% higher before the open, near all-time highs near $300 per share. , The company's results showed that its...
Google parent company, Alphabet (GOOGL.US), is likely to offer higher margins for its cloud business in the first quarter of fiscal year 23. But this...
Natural Gas (NATGAS) Futures curve suggests that short-term demand in the United States will continue to drop Moreover, natural gas production...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Microsoft (MSFT.US) will release its Q1 results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 today, after the session on Wall Street. The market consensus...
First Republic Bank's (FRC.US) financial results beat expectations but deposits fell nearly 41% q/q to $104.5 billion in the first quarter. FactSet...
The Old Continent in the red at the start of today's session Attention turned towards the results of European banks Jungheinrich...
Recently, many events have overlapped and influenced the prevailing sentiment on the cryptocurrency market. On the one hand, we observe weakening...
European opens slightly lower on Tuesday CB Consumer Confidence Index in April More regional activity data from US - Richmond Index Interest...
Main indices in Asia Pacific started the day in mixed moods. Stocks opened higher in Japan amid optimism about corporate earnings,...
Macro Wall Street major indexes decline after weak regional activity reported by the FED Dallas and FED Chicago, which means that the US economy...
Walt Disney Co (DIS.US) in February announced a series of organizational changes and cost-cutting plans. Disney stated that it will lay off 7,000 workers...
Shortly after the publication of the Dallas Fed index for April (which we wrote about at 16:40), retreat in the main US indexes and European index contracts...
Dallas Regional Activity for April Actual: -23.4 versus -12 expected and -15.7 previously The Dallas index has fallen more than expected...
Wall Street opens slightly lower Regional activity in US is shrinking Goldman Sachs express its favorable outlook to energy companies Bed Bath...
Coca-Cola (KO.US) results beat analysts' expectations The company's shares gain before the US market open Results driven...