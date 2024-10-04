Tesla drops 6% pre-market amid published quarterly results
Tesla's (TSLA.US) revenue and net profit down more than 20% year-over-year Tesla's Q1 2023 revenue and earnings were close to expectations,...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
The New Zealand dollar has been one of the worst performing major currencies today. The sell-off was primarily caused by the inflation report, which showed...
Futures point to slightly lower opening of European cash session Philip Morris International, AT&T and Blackstone Inc earnings reports ECB...
March 2023 German PPI inflation comes in at 7.5% YoY (forecast: 9.9%; previous: 15.8%) In MoM terms, inflation dynamics fall by -2.6% against expectations...
Indices on Wall Street ended yesterday's session in mixed sentiment. Equities showed volatility as traders analysed the latest US company results....
European indices finished today's cash trading mixed with majority of blue chips indices from Western Europe deviating less than 0.3% from yesterday's...
International Business Machines, or simply IBM (IBM.US), is set to report earnings for calendar Q1 2023 today at 9:10 pm BST, after the close of the Wall...
The largest cryptocurrency was unable to sustain the bullish momentum and failed to hold longer above $30,000 where stronger supply was once again triggered....
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) are plunging today. NATGAS is down over 5% on the day. There is no specific news supporting the move and today's plunge...
The US Energy Information Administration released an official weekly report on US oil inventories at 3:30 pm BST today. API estimates released yesterday...
The problem with the commercial real estate market by some institutions like Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley is seen as a systemic threat although it is...
Wall Street down at the opening Netflix disappointing results, stock lost 2% before the opening Bond yields are rising US...
Bank Morgan Stanley (MS.US) reported Q1'23 net income of $2.98 billion exceeding expectations but shares are tumble 5% before the market open because...
Silver caught a bid over the last hour and managed to recover a bulk of losses made earlier today. The move was driven primarily by weakening of the US...
DE30 under pressure over fears of higher interest rates Markets focused on the performance of Wall Street companies Allianz seeks...
Nefflix (NFLX.US) delivered a mixed Q1 financial report yesterday, presenting lower-than-expected revenue and slightly higher-than-forecast earnings. In...
The Travelers Companies (TRV.US), US insurance company and a Dow Jones index member, reported Q1 2023 earnings today ahead of the Wall Street session open....
Recent macro data releases from the US and statements from Fed bankers suggest that the Fed will raise interest rates at its May meeting. This is a significant...
The BoJ, in a message to the market, indicates that it is unlikely to decide to change its curve control program, let alone exit, following the recent...
Tesla (TSLA.US) will release its Q1'2023'19 results today after the trading session, reporting on a quarter in which the company recorded a record...