BTC dips below $30k!
On Wednesday in morning trading hours Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies plummeted below significant levels. Despite a strong decline in prices no fundamental...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
On Wednesday in morning trading hours Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies plummeted below significant levels. Despite a strong decline in prices no fundamental...
The British pound is the best performing currency in the broad FX market at the moment. The EURGBP pair is trading close to 0.35% down today, triggered...
Futures point to slightly lower opening of European cash session Morgan Stanley, Tesla and Bed Bath & Beyond earnings reports Eurozone HICP...
UK CPI (M/M) Mar: 0.8% (est 0.5%; prev 1.1%) - UK CPI (Y/Y) Mar: 10.1% (est 9.8%; prev 10.4%) - UK CPI Core (M/M) Mar: 0.9% (est 0.6%; prev 1.2%) -...
Wall Street indices ended yesterday's session in mixed sentiment. Stocks showed volatility as traders analyzed the latest bank results and statements...
US500 index mostly unchanged, trading at 4177 points. Stocks fluctuated as traders ar consuming the newest earning reports from banks and statements...
Goldman Sachs Group (GS.US) stock was down more than 3.5% after the publication of Q1 financial report. Currently GS.US is trading at $334 and is...
Warren Buffett's words did not sit well with Netflix before its results Last week Warren Buffett recently mentioned from Tokyo that the streaming...
US major indices extends bullish momentum, US.500 0.25% higher US housing market cools Disappointing report from Goldman Sachs Group - GS.US...
Statements by the CEOs of major US banks today sounded 'disinflationary' today. CEO of Bank of America, Moynihan indicated that inflation rates...
Bank of New York Mellon (BK.US) Total revenue of $4.4 billion - in line with expectations EPS was $1.12 - in line with expectations BNY Mellon...
1:30 pm BST - US housing market data for March. Building permits. Actual: 1.413 million. Expected: 1.45 million. Previous: 1.55 million Housing...
1:30 pm BST - Canada, CPI inflation for March. Actual: +4.3% YoY. Expected: 4.3% YoY. Previous: 5.2% YoY - CPI Core (Y/Y) Mar: 4.3% (exp...
Oil US government agencies warned over potential breaches of Russian oil price cap Currently, demand for Russia oil may be inflated by relatively...
After the US session closes, streaming giant Netflix (NFLX.US) will present its Q1 results. In addition to the report itself, investors will pay attention...
DE30 gained slightly early in the session Markets focused on Wall Street company results Mixed ZEW institute data Tuesday's...
German ZEW indices for April were released today at 10:00 am BST. Data turned out to be mixed - expectations index missed expectations by dropping from...
The Australian dollar is one of the best performing major currencies today. RBA minutes turned out to be neither dovish, nor hawkish. On one hand, the...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 2 March 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 1 March 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 1 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 1 March 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 26 November 2024
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 8 March 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 1 March 2026
|_ga
|cc 1 March 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 28 August 2024
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 26 March 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 11 February 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 1 March 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 2 March 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 26 March 2025
|_fbp
|cc 30 May 2024
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 7 September 2024
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 26 March 2025
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 28 August 2024
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 7 September 2024
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|lidc
|cc 9 September 2022
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 7 March 2023
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator