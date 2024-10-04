Mixed sentiment on CHNComp after key macro data from China 📊
Today financial markets awaited readings of key data from China. Although the data was good, the reaction of Chinese indices including CHNComp is nevertheless...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Futures point to a slightly higher opening of European cash session Earnings reports from Netflix, Lockheed Martin and Johnson & Johnson Canadian...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.33%, Dow Jones moved 0.30% higher and Nasdaq added 0.28%. Russell...
The biggest surprise today was the release of the NY Fed index, which came in at a positive 10.8 points against an expected reading of around -15 points...
Bloomberg reports, while analyzing data from the CFTC, that hedge funds have thrown themselves into buying the dollar. For the first time in over a year...
OIL.WTI is retreating by almost 2.5% today as a result of several factors. One is the US dollar, which has not been this strong for a long time as...
Bulls are losing momentum this session, while the euro against the dollar pulls back below the 1.10 level. 4 hours Time Frame EUR/USD The correction...
The EURUSD pair is recording dynamic declines today, with the US dollar strengthening in the broad FX market. The pair is currently losing close to 0.7% and...
Alphabet Inc. (Googl.US) stock price declines nearly 4% due to the concerns raised by the potential loss of revenue from Samsung. Googl.US price is currently...
Wall Steet slightly up early in today's session State Street loses 11% after release of quarterly results Google under pressure...
Today's NY Empire index reading, although it does not normally cause too much volatility in the market, today surprised the market with a reading clearly...
DE30 erases significant gains from early session Attention focuses on companies' Q1 2023 results Germany has stopped...
Bitcoin falls below $30,000 and makes the mood of the crypto market mixed at the opening of the week. On the other hand, however, the declines may prove...
US natural gas prices finished last week's trading higher for the first time after 5 weeks of declines. It should be noted that the entirety of last...
Big US banks launched Q1 2023 Wall Street earnings season last week. First reports from major banks turned out to be mostly better-than-expected but accompanying...
Indices from Asia-Pacific gained during the first trading session of a new week. Chinese indices were top-performers with CHNComp gaining over 3% and CH50cash...
New week on the global financial markets began in upbeat moods with indices from Asia-Pacific, especially China, trading higher today. European futures...
European indices open new week higher Second-tier data from Europe and US Speeches from BoE, ECB and Fed members European...
Indices from Wall Street finished Friday's trading lower after Fed Waller noted that progress on inflation has been slow so far and that Fed...