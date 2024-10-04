Daily Summary: FED 25pb rate hike still on the table
US stocks and bonds dipped on Friday due to concerns about inflation and the possibility of two more interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
US stocks and bonds dipped on Friday due to concerns about inflation and the possibility of two more interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve...
Boeing (BA.US) is down more than 6% and trading at $200.50 per share as the plane manufacturer informed the public about tail-fitting flaw in popular single-aisle...
3 markets to watch Wall Street earnings season for Q1 2023 was launched this week with reports from big US banks. Earnings stream will get more diverse...
University of Michigan inflation expectations jump Retail Sales MoM change by -1% Wall Street bulls fading Cryptocurrency exposed stocks gain...
The University of Michigan consumer Index: Actual: 63.5 versus 62.2 forecasted and 62 previous value 1 year inflation outlook 4.6% versus 3.6%...
The United States' largest banks JP Morgan&Chase (JPM.US), Wells Fargo (WFC.US) and Citigroup (C.US) reported Q1 financial results that beat Wall...
US, Industrial Production for March. Actual: +0.4% MoM. Expected: 0.2% MoM. Previous: 0.0% MoM HIgher than expected...
Earlier, before the start of the Wall Street session and before the release of retail sales data, Bostic spoke on interest rates. In his opinion, interest...
US, retail sales for March. Headline. Actual: -1% MoM. Expected: -0.4% MoM. Previous: -0.4% MoM Ex-auto. Actual: ...
DAX tries to break through recent peaks US bank results support markets in Europe Covestro surprises with good results This...
Previous week saw release of solid data from the US jobs market while earlier this week investors were offered softer-than-expected data on US CPI and...
The U.S. dollar index is trying to halt the leading bearish trend, although JPMorgan Bank indicated that there is a deterioration in the "weighted...
BlackRock (BLK.US) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH.US), an insurance and healthcare company, showed results for Q1. Although the results - especially BlackRock's...
Elon Musk has told Morgan Stanley analysts that he wants to make Twitter the world's largest financial institution. Although the process is a long...
Cryptocurrencies are on the move in recent days. Softer inflation readings from the United States triggered a slump in USD and supported riskier assets,...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Yesterday, Amazon (AMZN.US) shares gained nearly 5% as the company unveiled a GPT-competing AI technology called 'Bedrock'. If today's bank...
European indices set for slightly higher opening US retail sales report for March in the spotlight JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup to report...
Wall Street indices rallied over 1% yesterday and USD sank as soft PPI reading boosted hopes that end of high inflation is near S&P...