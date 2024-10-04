Daily summary: EURUSD at this year high after US disinflational data
The dollar in retreat after better-than-expected PPI inflation data from the US US Dollar Index (USDIDX) felt to lowest level from April 2022, near...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
The dollar in retreat after better-than-expected PPI inflation data from the US US Dollar Index (USDIDX) felt to lowest level from April 2022, near...
Antipodean currencies are doing very well during Thursday's session. Both the New Zealand and Australian dollars are strengthening against the US dollar....
The New Zealand dollar is the best performing currency in the G10 today. This is mainly due to the weakness of the USD, which discounted following the...
The shares of Chinese giant Alibaba (BABA.US) have come under pressure amid news that one of its large institutional shareholders, SoftBank, has almost...
The AI software company C3.ai (AI.US) is one of the biggest beneficiaries of interest in the artificial intelligence. And, as its stock market ticker...
Wall Street open slightly higher after Jobless Claims data Lower PPI than expected and weaker dollar extends bullish momentum Crispr...
Risky assets 'anti-dollar' on wave of weak dollar, after lower than expected PPI inflation reading from US The highly anticipated Shanghai...
Monthly oil market report from OPEC has been released today. Report showed that the cartel expects a much larger oil market deficit this year than it was...
Jobless claims: 239k vs 230k expected (228k previously) Continuing Jobless Claims: 1810k vs 1814k expected (1823k previously) Jobless...
Reports from Delta Airlines (DAL.US), an airline company, and Fastenal (FAST.US), which operates in the logistics, manufacturing and supply chain industry,...
US, PPI inflation for March: Headline: 2.7% y/y. Forecast: 3.0% y/y. Previously: 4.6% y/y Base: Currently: 3.4% y/y. Forecast: 3.4% y/y. Previously:...
DE30 tests yesterday's lows Attention focuses on PPI inflation and unemployment benefits data Fashion companies support the demand...
Softer-than-expected US CPI report released yesterday triggered a slump in the US dollar and a rally on equity markets. While those moves have been mostly...
Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (MC.FR) is fueling bullish sentiment across the global luxury goods sector following the release of very strong Q1 2023...
US natural gas prices took a hit yesterday as analysts mounted their calls that the end of the heating season in the United States is near. While recent...
European indices set to open flat Jobless claims and PPI data from the United States EIA report expected to show build in US natural gas stockpiles Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower with major indices erasing all of the gains from the beginning of the session. S&P 500 dropped...
Wall Street indices traded higher today, supported by lower-than-expected headline CPI reading from the United States. Major benchmarks trade 0.0-0.5%...
FOMC minutes released failed to trigger any major moves on the markets. While the document noted that some Fed officials considered holding rates unchanged...