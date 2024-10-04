BREAKING: USD ticks lower after FOMC minutes
FOMC minutes were released today at 7:00 pm BST. Document was watched closely after wording of the latest FOMC statement hinted that further tightening...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Analysts expect the heating season in the United States to end soon, even as temperatures forecasted for the near-term do not deviate much from averages...
Barkin and Daly were the first Fed members to deliver speeches following release of US CPI data for March, and therefore they could be the first ones to...
Softer-than-expected US CPI print, released earlier today, triggered a volatility jump on USD and equity markets. However, there is one more potential...
Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) issued a recommendation for EURGBP currency pair. Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Official US report on oil inventories was released today at 3:30 pm BST. API estimates released yesterday pointed to an unexpected 0.38 million barrel...
EURUSD is on the rise today with the main currency pair testing the 1.10 area. Upward move on the pair today is driven primarily by US CPI data for March...
The Bank of Canada did not change interest rates as widely expected. Current interest rate remains at 4.50%. This is the second meeting during which interest...
Wall Street open higher after soft US CPI reading Headline US inflation drops below core gauge for the first time since late-2020 American Airlines...
The US CPI report for March was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a steep deceleration in headline price growth as well as slight...
DAX tries to maintain upward momentum Investor attention focuses on CPI inflation reading from the US Mercedes and Volvo results...
Release of the US CPI data for March will likely be a key for the next FOMC rate decision. Should inflation drop significantly and the Fed notes an improvement...
Today, investors' attention turns primarily to the US CPI inflation report, which, along with the labor market data we have learned, will be a major...
Futures based on indexes from the Old Continent point to a slightly lower opening of today's trading session in Europe. Investors are looking uncertainly...
Indices on Wall Street ended yesterday's session in mixed sentiment. Investor sentiment was weighed down primarily by uncertainty over the US CPI inflation...
Tuesday's session on European markets saw rises in indices from the Old Continent. The DAX gained more than 0.37%, and France's CAC40 gained nearly...
Bitcoin's breakout above the psychological barrier of $30,000 has sparked a powerful rally in the shares of listed companies with significant exposure...
The Solana is gaining 12% today, thanks to Thursday's scheduled launch of the Saga phone, running Android powered by Solana's blockchain....
US Dollar weakened after International Monetary Fund's (IMF) global economy outlook report, and the current US situation at the Washington summit...