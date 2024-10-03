DE40: European indices gain ahead of the US CPI report 📈
European indices gain ahead of US CPI data RWE, Hapag-Lloyd and ThyssenKrupp results in the background Rheinmetall to acquire US-based Loc...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Release of the US CPI report for July is a key macro event of the day. Data will be released at 1:30 pm BST and is expected to show headline CPI remaining...
GDP report for Q2 2024 from euro area was released today at 10:00 am BST. This was the second release of GDP data for Q2 from euro area therefore scope...
Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised markets with an unexpected 25 basis point rate cut today. While money markets and economists were expecting cash...
European indices set for higher opening US CPI data in the spotlight NZD drops after unexpected RBNZ rate cut Earnings report from Cisco Systems European...
UK CPI inflation report for July was released this morning at 7:00 am BST. Report was expected to show an acceleration in headline price growth as well...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading with big gains after US PPI report for July show big deceleration in headline and core producers'...
European indices ended Tuesday's trading session in positive spirits. The German DAX gained nearly 0.45% intraday, while the British FTSE 100...
Bitcoin breaks out of a short consolidation to the upside and gains 4.00% today. Even before the opening of the cash session in the U.S., Bitcoin's...
Just after the close of the session in Europe, Carlsberg (CARLB.DK) presented its quarterly results. The company recorded solid organic growth in operating...
US100 records over 1.5% gains The USDIDX dollar index loses 0.20% Bond yields decline Indexes open higher at the start of the U.S. cash session....
01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for July: Core PPI: actual 2.4% YoY; forecast 2.7% YoY; previous 3.0% YoY; Core...
Oil Oil is continuing the strong rebound launched at the beginning of the previous week, with Brent trading around 9% above intraday lows from Monday...
European indices drop slightly ahead of US PPI data Biggest drop in ZEW sentiment index in 2 years Brenntag and HelloFresh earnings in the background Overall...
Home Depot (HD.US) lower after downgrading forecasts for 2024 Home Depot is down 4% in pre-market trading following the release of fiscal year...
Release of US PPI inflation data for July at 1:30 pm BST is a key macro event of the day. US PPI data is usually overlooked by the markets. However, sometimes...
Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Actual: 19,2 Forecast: 34,0 Previous: 41,8 Germany ZEW Current Conditions Actual: -77,3 Forecast:...
Gold surged around 2% yesterday amid still-tense situation in the Middle East. White House spokesman Kirby said that US expects Iran and its proxies to...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
