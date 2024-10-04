DE30: DAX knocks out local highs!
European markets gain in the early afternoon Morgan Stanley deletes only negative rating on Evotec company Investor attention focuses...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
PPI inflation reading for February from the euro area was released today at 10:00 am BST. Data was expected to show a noticeable drop in annual headline...
Dogecoin saw massive moves yesterday in the evening, with the coin rallying around 30% in less than 2 hours. While other cryptocurrencies also saw some...
European indices set to open slightly lower US factory orders data for February, durable goods orders revision Speeches from Fed,...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed - S&P 500 gained 0.37%, Dow Jones moved 0.98% higher, Nasdaq dropped 0.27% and Russell 2000...
OPEC+'s surprising decision to cut production has lifted oil prices. OIL.WTI quotations jumped above the $81 level. Germany's DAX tested Friday's...
The company's shares are starting the new week in a depressed mood. All because of the escalating specter of bankruptcy for the company, which is begging...
The EURUSD pair gained briefly after comments from the ECB's Holzmann, who commented that a 50 basis point hike is still possible in May. Holzmann...
Wall Street gains at start of new week PMI data in focus for investors Energy companies up sharply after OPEC+ production cut The...
2:45 pm BST - US, manufacturing PMI for March (final). Actual: 49.2. First release: 49.3 3:00 pm BST - US, ISM manufacturing index for March. Actual:...
As recently as two weeks ago the world was enjoying extremely low oil prices (for today's standards). Brent price dropped to $70 per barrel and was...
Mixed start to the week on markets in Europe Morgan Stanley boosts sentiment around Siemens Energy shares Investor attention...
Bitcoin has had a great first quarter of the year, in which it increased its valuation by more than 70%. In doing so, it beat the returns of almost all...
Revisions of European manufacturing PMI indices for March were released this morning. Spanish reading showed quite noticeable beat but releases from other...
OPEC+ members announced massive voluntary oil output cuts over the weekend, triggering a spike in oil prices at the beginning of new week's trade....
Today we are going to analyze the EUR/USD for a longer period of time, in order to get a broader view of the major currency pair. Over the last few...
European markets set to open slightly lower Oil surges after surprise OPEC output cut ISM manufacturing and final PMIs in the calendar Futures...
Oil launched new week's trading with a big bullish price gap after OPEC countries announced voluntarily output cuts over the weekend OPEC...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
