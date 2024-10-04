Fed Barkin and Collins comments on US economy. USDIDX weakened
Susan Collins, head of the Boston Fed, and Tom Barkin, head of the Richmond Fed, spoke on the situation in the US economy, the banking crisis and monetary...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Gold holds near $2,000 per ounce and resumes upward movement in the face of waning bullish momentum on Wall Street and declining USD strength Banking...
One of the world's leading credit rating agencies S&P Global, Moody's and Fitch Ratings commented situation in US banking sector and economy....
Wall Street opens todays trading session higher Better sentiment is boosted by readings of falling inflation in Europe and a rise in indexes...
One of the main beneficiaries of SVB's bankruptcy. First Citizens BancShares, (FCNCA.US) has acquired part of Silicon Valley Bank from the FDIC....
German flash CPI inflation report was released today at 1:00 pm BST and was expected to show a big slowdown from February. Indeed the inflation slowed...
Europe extends yesterday's rallies Investor attention focused on German inflation reading SMA Solar raises forecasts for 2023 Thursday's...
The German leading index is heading purposefully towards the high for the year. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 is up 1% today, significantly extending its...
Natural gas prices jumped around 3 hours ahead of EIA gas storage report release. The jump comes after news on Freeport export terminal. It is said that...
Equity markets in Europe are enjoying another day of strong gains. Major blue chips indices from Europe trading over 1% higher at press time. The biggest...
Thursday's session on European markets brings dynamic rallies for the shares of global company H&M (HMB.SE), which published surprising financial...
EURUSD will be on watch throughout the day today. This is thanks to releases of inflation data from Europe. Flash CPI reading for March from Spain was...
Flash CPI report from Spain for March was released at 8:00 am BST today. Report was expected to show a huge year-over-year deceleration, from 6.0 to 3.8%...
European indices set to open higher CPI readings for March from Spain and Germany US Q4 GDP revision, jobless claims Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher with all major Wall Street indices adding 1% or more. S&P 500 gained 1.42%, Dow Jones moved...
European indices ended the midweek session with gains, with the DAX and CAC40 up 1.23% and 1.39%, respectively. Sentiment was fueled by gains during...
US semiconductor giant Intel (INTC.US) has indicated that its first semiconductor for the data center industry focused on energy efficiency, Sierra Forest,...
Shares of 3D printing company Stratasys (SSYS.US) are gaining nearly 12% as Nano Dimension has raised its takeover offer to $19.55 per share. A previous...
Albemarle (ALB.US) is the largest global lithium producer. The company's efforts are now focused on the acquisition of Liontown, an Australian mining...