BREAKING: Janet Yellen boosts sentiment on Wall Street
The dynamic declines on Wall Street initiated during the latter part of today's session were abruptly reversed by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen,...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Sentiment in the US stock market is deteriorating due to the still precarious situation of the banking sector. Despite reassuring comments from regulators...
Investors' attention during today's session was undoubtedly captured by the dynamic sell-off in the shares of Block Inc (SQ.US), the company founded...
Cryptocurrencies are gaining today along with the major indices on Wall Street. Concerns about the banking crisis have eased somewhat, with investors finally...
The bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank, the end of Credit Suisse's several-year agony with the takeover of the bank by UBS amid unprecedented treatment...
2:30 pm GMT - EIA natural gas storage. Actual: -72 bcf. Expected: -75 bcf. Previous: -58 bcf "Working gas in storage was 1,900 Bcf as...
Tech stocks are leading today's robust rallies on Wall Street, which has digested the FOMC's decision to raise rates by 25 basis points and...
2:00 pm GMT - US, new home sales for February. Actual: 640k. Expected: 650k. Previous: 670k Sales MoM Feb: 1.1% (exp -3.0%; prev 1.8%). Source:...
The Hindenburg Research investment fund has published a special report, announced since yesterday, taking a negative view of fintech business Block (SQ.US),...
US indices started today's session higher Block inc under pressure from Hindenburg Research report Coinbase in the shadow of...
The German benchmark index is holding above a key area. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 is recovering this week. Yesterday, the index turned just before...
ECB's Knot, which is known for a rather hawkish approach, suggests that interest rates may rise less during the May meeting. Of course, he sees the...
Claims above/below/ in line with forecasts. • Jobless claims: 191k vs 201k expected (192k previously) • Continuing Jobless Claims: 1694k...
Goldman Sachs sees no downside risk to commodity prices despite the prospect of a banking crisis and sees an average 28% upside potential over the next...
Markets in Europe lower after Powell and Yellen comments BoE and SNB raise interest rates as expected Rheinmetall hits new historic...
Bank of England raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 bps to 4.25 % as widely expected. Inflation is still likely to fall sharply...
UK100 pulled back from1-week high reached on Wednesday ahead of the Bank of England’s interest rate decision. The UK central bank is expected to...
The Swiss National Bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 bps to 1.50 % as widely expected. Policymakers said they cannot rule out...
European indices set for a higher opening Bank of England expects to deliver 25 bps rate hike Swiss National Bank to raise rates by 50...
