Morning wrap (23.03.2023)
US indices finished yesterday's session lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.65%, Dow Jones moved 1.63% lower and Nasdaq plunged 1.60%. Russell 2000 finished...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
The Fed decision was as usual the most important macro event of the day. Federal Reserve decided to raise rates by 25 basis points as expected. The...
U.S banks liquidity is sufficient and Americans money are safe The Fed reacted early to the crisis of several banks The...
The median for 2023 remains unchanged at 5.1%. This is quite a change, given the stance from the Fed just 2 weeks ago. Projection for 2024 marginally...
The Fed didn't make a pivot, but the market reads the Fed overall communication as a good news. If there is no pivot, there is nothing to worry...
Fed raised interest rates by 25 pb, in line with market expectations. Federal Reserve fund rate is at 5% percentage level now. Fed will maintaint...
Sentiment on the US500 worsened after media reports according to which European Central Bank officials are increasingly convinced that the eurozone banking...
ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta commented today on the situation in the European economy and monetary policy, He suggested that in some industries...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped unexpectedly while gasoline and...
GameStop's (GME.US) better-than-expected financial results caused the company's shares to open today with a huge upward gap of more than 50%. The...
US indices launched today's cash trading near the flatline FOMC decision at 6:00 pm BST Virgin Orbit (VORB.US) surges 70.0% as it plans...
Indices in Europe hold modest gains ahead of FOMC decision ECB sees no sign of weakening core inflation - Lagarde Largest shareholder...
Will the Fed soften its policy? As recently as March 8, the market speculated that the Fed could raise by 50 basis points in March, and the forward...
US30 Let's start today's analysis with a US30 chart. Looking at the D1 interval, one can notice that price managed to climb back above 326200...
British pound is the best performing G10 currency today as latest hot CPI data showed both headline and core inflation in the UK unexpectedly accelerated...
The most popular currency moved higher on Wednesday morning following a set of hawkish comments from ECB President Lagarde. In her opinion policymakers...
European markets set for lower opening Fed rate decision at 6:00 pm GMT DOE report on oil inventories European futures markets point to a slightly...
Inflation Rate in the United Kingdom increased to 10.40% YoYin February from 10.10% in January, above market estimates of 9.9% YoY. The largest...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher amid expectations that the Fed will tighten policy less aggressively in the evening. S&P 500...