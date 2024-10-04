Biggest US banks may provide liquidity for First Republic - WSJ
JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and other major banks are in talks to inject capital into struggling First Republic Bank (FRC.US), according to Wall Street...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
US indices started today's session with declines Nasdaq remains stronger than the S&P500 First Republic Bank (FRC.US) shares lose...
After decision of 50 pb rate hike on the ECB meeting, it's time for ECB conferrence live, with Christine Lagarde: Inflation remains too high Projections...
ECB defied market fears and decided to press on with a 50 basis point rate hike today. This comes even as the bank lowered its own inflation forecasts...
The European Central Bank announced the latest monetary policy decision today at 1:15 pm GMT. Economists expected a 50 basis point rate hike while money...
Over the past week, shares of companies in the banking sector have seen a drastic discount. Particularly noteworthy was the sharp decline of First Republic...
Media reports surfaced saying that ECB officials told at a meeting with European ministers yesterday that some of European banks could be vulnerable amid...
Some European banks are making up for yesterday's losses thanks to reports of a liquidity injection for Credit Suisse (CSGHN.CH) by the SNB. However,...
SNB remarks reassure market in Europe Attention focused on ECB decision Siemens Energy shares down ahead of Siemens Gamesa takeover...
US jobless claims data released at 12:30 pm GMT today came in below 200k once again. Market expected reading to come in at 205k, following last week's...
The Australian dollar is one of the best performing G10 currencies today. A stellar jobs report for February can be named as a reason behind the move as...
The European Central Bank is scheduled to announce the rate decision today at 1:15 pm GMT with ECB President Lagarde holding a post-meeting press conference...
Thursday's session on equity markets sees Credit Suisse (CSGN.CH) shares up nearly 30%, having yesterday received a guarantee of support from the SNB...
European indices open higher after Credit Suisse takes steps to improve liquidity DAX jumps over 200 points at session launch ECB...
US indices bounced off the daily lows but bulls were unable to fully erase declines. S&P 500 dropped 0.70%, Dow Jones moved 0.87% lower and Russell...
Global equities pared some losses in the evening after it was reported that Swiss authorities and Credit Suisse are discussing ways to stabilize the bank....
European indices recorded heavy losses on Wednesday, with Dax down 3.27% after Credit Suisse woes renewed concerns over the health of the global banking...
First Republic Bank (FRC.US) stock cratered 23% as turmoil surrounding Credit Suisse rattled the broader banking sector, especially smaller banks. Also...
OIL.WTI trades more than 8.0% lower on Wednesday as troubles in the global banking sector overshadowed the bullish outlook for oil demand. OPEC expects...