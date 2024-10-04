Filecoin's mighty surge ahead of FVM network development milestone
The upcoming implementation of the Filecoin Virtual Machine (FVM) has triggered more activity on the Filecoin network, with the price of the cryptocurrency...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Wall Street up sharply at start of session CPI reading does not surprise Local bank stocks rebound dynamically after yesterday's...
CPI inflation data from the United States for February was released today at 12:30 pm GMT and came in-line with market expectations. Headline CPI decelerated...
12:30 pm GMT - US, CPI inflation for February. Headline. Actual: 6.0% YoY. Expected: 6.0% YoY. Previous: 6.4% YoY Core. Actual: 5.5%...
Markets in Europe gain ahead of CPI reading US bank listings up sharply ahead of US session opening Tuesday's session on European...
Micron (MU.US) and other memory companies currently have a major problem, large inventories of unsold merchandise which drives memory prices down significantly....
Situation on the markets have calmed following a chaotic end of the previous week and a volatile launch of this week. While developments in the US banking...
Crisis-ridden Switzerland's second-largest bank, Credit Suisse (CSGN.CH) has released its annual report with a delay caused by a subpoena from the...
USDJPY has been trading lower as of late. The pair halted previous upward move at the 200-session moving average last week and a pullback was launched...
European indices set for slightly higher opening US CPI inflation expected to have decelerated in February Short-term US yields climb...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower, following a volatile session. S&P 500 dropped 0.15%, Dow Jones moved 0.28% lower and Russell...
The first session in Europe this week ended with declines in the main stock indices. The DAX lost more than 3%, the CAC 40 lost 2.9% and the FTSE 100...
Investors' attention during this week's first market session was primarily focused on the equity market, which reacted directly to updates on liquidity...
During today's session, we have seen increased volatility not only in the stock market, but also in the commodities market. Due to the discount on...
The second part of Monday's market session brings a significant improvement in sentiment in traditional markets, where Wall Street negated early declines....
US indices try to make up for early losses More banks on the brink of bankruptcy ZIM shares up after earnings release The...
Cryptocurrencies rebounded despite the still-uncertain situation in the U.S. banking sector, following the euphorically received intervention by regulators....
Markets in Europe in panic over problems in banking sector Market expectations for rate rises significantly downwards Monday's...
A lot has happened over the past few days in the US banking sector. Silicon Valley Bank collapsed in the aftermath of a bank run and taking huge losses...