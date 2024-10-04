BREAKING: EURUSD gains sharply after US jobs data
US economy unexpectedly added 311k jobs in February, compared to 517k increase in January and well above market expectations of 205k. EURUSD...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Uncertainty in the U.S. wears down European benchmarks Investor attention focused on NFP report Hypoport cuts forecasts...
Bitcoin falls and stops at key support line, $70 billion has been wiped out from the capitalization of the entire cryptocurrency market The value...
Investors' attention is turned to woes of the US banking sector following a 60% plunge in SVB Financial shares and subsequent sell-off in shares of...
Unexpected announcement from Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) yesterday sent shockwaves through Wall Street. SVB said that it is launching an equity offering...
European indices set for much lower opening Jobs data for February from the United States and Canada Concerns over condition of US...
Wall Street indices plunged significantly yesterday, following a late-session slump. S&P 500 dropped 1.85%, Dow Jones moved 1.66% lower and Nasdaq...
European indices finished today's session mostly in red, with the FTSE100 index edging 0.2% lower and Germany's DAX 40 finishing near the flat...
EURJPY pair has been moving in an uptrend in recent weeks. Looking at the H4 interval, the downward correction has reached an interesting support area....
Etsy (ETSY.US) stock trades 4.0% lower on Thursday after Jefferies double-downgraded the on the online crafts marketplace to "underperform" from...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas decreased by-84 billion cubic feet for the week ended...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Initial jobless claims rose more than expected Uber (UBER.US) reportedly considering...
The German leading index is facing an important decision. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 reached a new high for the year this week at 15,718...
Shares of French company Dassault Aviation (AM.FR), known for producing Rafale combat aircraft, hit record levels and double-digit gains today. The combat...
Jobless claims: 211k vs 195k expected (190k previously) Continuing Jobless Claims: 1718k vs 1659k expected (1655k previously) The 4-week moving...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM.US) which is a top chip manufacturer, has been moving sideways in recent weeks, taking a breath after a...
Major Crypto Bank Dismantled: Silvergate The shares of the bank specialized in cryptocurrency transactions Silvergate Capital (SI.US) and listed on...
Indices on the Old Continent lose in the first phase of today's session DAX failed to break above the highs of the last consolidation...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
