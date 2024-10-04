Credit Suisse postpones publication of results due to SEC doubts
Swiss bank Credit Suisse (CSGN.CH) is constantly under downward pressure. Today, the shares are losing more than 5.0% following the announcement that the...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Cryptocurrencies are weakening again and Bitcoin is trading at $21,700 as the market circulated fear following news of the termination of Silvergate Capital...
Gold price took a hit earlier this week with hawkish Powell being the prime reason behind the move. Fed Chair strongly hinted during his semiannual testimonies...
European indices launch session flat Jobless claims and US natural gas storage report Market odds for 50 bp FOMC rate hike in March...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed - S&P 500 gained 0.14%, Dow Jones moved 0.18% lower, Nasdaq added 0.40% and Russell 2000...
European finished today's session slightly higher, with DAX 40 adding 0.46% and FTSE 100 gaining 0.13%. German industrial production growth beat...
CrowdStrike (CRWD.US) stock is trading over 3.5% higher after the cybersecurity company reported better than expected Q4 financial results and upbeat financial...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell unexpectedly while gasoline...
Fed Chair Powell started the second session of semi-annual testimonies before Congress. Below we will present some key takeaways from the Q&A...
The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 4.50 %, as widely expected and stated that it will continue...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods ADP well above expectations Second day of Powell's testimony Tesla...
ADP employment report for February was released today at 1:15 pm GMT. As a final hint ahead of the NFP release this Friday (1:30 pm GMT), the report was...
ndices on the Old Continent post slight rallies Investor attention focused on ADP report Brenntag announces stock buyback of...
Wall Street indices took a hit yesterday after Powell struck a hawkish note during semi-annual hearings before the Senate Banking Committee. Fed Chair...
USDCAD is one of the pairs that will be on watch this afternoon. There is a number of events scheduled that could move the pair. ADP employment report...
European indices expected to open slightly lower Bank of Canada rate decision, second day of Powell's testimony ADP report expected...
German industrial production data and retail sales data for January was released today at 7:00 am GMT. Data came in mixed with industrial production beating...
US indices finished yesterday's trading significantly lower following a hawkish testimony from Fed Chair Powell. Powell hinted that Fed is ready...
Global indices fell sharply on Tuesday, with DAX down 0.6%, Dow Jones is trading 1.4% lower, after Fed Chair Powell during his testimony in front of...