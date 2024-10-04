FRA40 hovers around record high
French CAC40 index is trading 0.4% higher on Monday around fresh all-time high, boosted by gains in luxury stocks such as LVMH (MC.FR) , Kering (KER.FR)...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Euro is once again pressuring the US Dollar, while indices extend Friday's gains and US yields remain stable. The bulls remain strong above the...
Aston Martin (AML.UK) share price continues its dynamic growth after the publication of superb financial results. The icing on the cake was the good performance...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Lower yields support tech sector Tesla (TSLA.US) cut prices on its most expensive models Three...
Eurozone indices mixed at start of week US durable goods orders on the calendar Porsche and Ferrari hold up vote on internal combustion...
ECB's Holzmann calls for 50 BPS hikes at the next 4 meetings. In addition he would like the PEPP program to be included in the balance sheet reduction,...
EURUSD extends downward move today, even despite the hawkish statement of the ECB's chief economist and lower US yields. Lane points out that inflationary...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) launch a new week with a big bearish price gap, following a test of $3.00 per MMBTu area on Friday. It should be noted that,...
The shares of Swiss bank Credit Suisse (CSGN.US) are under pressure at the start of the new week due to news of the sale of all of the bank's shares...
Cryptocurrencies started the week in a relatively weak mood, despite the positive momentum on the indices from Friday, which continued today in the Asian...
AUDUSD is one of the pairs that may see some moves in the coming hours and days. The pair took a hit at the launch of this week's trading as China...
European indices set for higher opening US factory orders data for January, durable goods orders revision Powell, NFP, BoC, RBA and...
Indices from Asia-Pacific are trading mostly higher today, likely responding to a Wall Street rally on Friday Nikkei, Kospi and Nifty 50...
• US indices extended rebound on Friday and oscillate near 2 week high, in tandem with easing Treasury yields, which brought some respite to beaten-down...
C3.ai (AI.US) stock jumped 30% on Friday after the tech company posted upbeat results for the third quarter, with CEO Thomas Siebel seeing a "dramatic...
The Fed released its semi-annual monetary policy report today, and next week Powell will testify before Congress. His statement may provide some hints...
Global freight prices remain at low levels, even despite the opening of China's post-pandemic economy. However, China is showing improvement in soft...
Markets are bracing themselves for a busy and an interesting week that will see a lot of top-tier events. Fed Chair Powell will head to Congress for two...
The ISM Services PMI for the US fell to 55.1 in February from 55.2 in the previous month, above analysts’ expectations of 54.5. employment...