⬇Oil tumbles after reports from OPEC
Oil prices collapsed after WSJ reports that the United Arab Emirates was to ask OPEC authorities to give the green light to increase oil production. That...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
Oil prices collapsed after WSJ reports that the United Arab Emirates was to ask OPEC authorities to give the green light to increase oil production. That...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Lower yields bring some respite to tech sector C3.ai (AI.US) stock surges on upbeat...
The Silvergate Capital problem has caused the market to begin to see similarities with the FTX situation although this time the size of Silvergate is...
Gold is trading 0.5% higher today but other precious metals experience even bigger moves. Silver and platinum gain 0.7% and 1.0%, respectively. On the...
Mounting worries about the fallout of crypto-focused US bank Silvergate Capital sent shockwaves through crypto markets. Bitcoin lost over 6.0% and briefly...
European stock market indices trade up to 1% higher DE30 makes another attempt at breaking above 15,500 pts zone Lufthansa jumps...
Cryptocurrencies are on watch as potentially another collapse is brewing on the markets. Concerns are mounting over the financial condition of Silvergate...
European indices set for higher opening US services ISM on watch after last month's huge jump Cryptocurrencies sink on Silvergate...
US indices snapped a losing streak and finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.76%, Nasdaq added 0.73% and Dow Jones moved...
European indices erased early losses and finished today's trading higher, with DAX adding 0.15%. Euro Area inflation eased further to...
Silvergate Capital (SI.US) stock fell 53.0% on Thursday after JPMorgan and Canaccord Genuity downgraded the crypto bank a day after the company delayed...
Salesforce (CRM.US) stock is trading 10.0% higher as the software company posted better than expected quarterly results and issued upbeat guidance. CEO...
Nvidia Corporation (NVDA.US) is not only a major semiconductor producer but also designs a wide range of products, including graphics cards also known...
Novavax (NVAX.US), the maker of Nuvaxovid, an anti-covid-19 drug, had been experiencing strong revenues over the past few years, but these ended with the...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas decreased by -81 billion cubic feet for the week ended February...
US indices launched today's cash trading mostly lower Latest US data point to potential formation of wage spiral Tesla (TSLA.US) stock...
The US dollar strengthened sharply after today's data, while yields jumped above 4% as labor costs in Q4 unexpectedly increased 3.2% QoQ from 2.0%...
Important decision at Friday's low. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 gave up the week's gains, slipping below the 78.6% retracement and approaching...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.190 million in the week ended February 25, compared to 0.192 million reported in the previous...