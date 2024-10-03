Daily summary: Wall Street erases initial declines 📈
Indices on Wall Street erased losses from the first part of the session. The indices opened today with over a 0.60% loss. However, at the time of...
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
DigitalOcean (DOCN.US) gains over 15% after reporting strong Q2 2024 financial results, exceeding analysts' expectations. The company posted a 13.3%...
The Japanese yen, long a favored currency for carry trade strategies, is now facing a period of significant reversal. Historically, Japan's negative...
Although nominally we see that the price of cocoa has dropped this week, it's important to remember that there was a massive rolling over of cocoa...
This week served up a veritable feast of volatility for financial markets. The week kicked off with a sharp decline in indices, driven by mounting recession...
Indexes slightly lose at the opening of the session 10-year bond yields also drop USD remains mostly unchanged On the last day of the week,...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM.US) stock is up 2.50% to $168.50 per share in pre-market trading following the company's publication of...
Canadian employment change for July. -2.8k Expected: 25k after -1.4k in June reading Unemployment rate. 6.4% Expected 6.5% vs. 6.4% in June Average...
Yesterday and today Federal Reserve bankers, Collins, Goolsbee and Barkin. Overall, the tone of those remarks was quite mixed, but Fed rates cuts in autumn...
The US500 contract rose nearly 2.5% yesterday, and the S&P 500 index posted a 2.3% gain, marking a record session since 2022. As a result, investors...
Worsening global obesity problem 2Q24 results Mixed outlook for full year 2024. Results compared to peers A look at valuation A...
European indices in the green, most looking to close Monday's downward gap DE40 with slight gains after closing downward gap Rheinmetall - Impressive...
Goldman Sachs has issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. Goldman Sachs recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following...
A light macro calendar for today's session. US indices futures lose slightly, after yesterday's rally Most European indices gain after...
Swiss consumer confidence reading (seasonally adjusted) for July came in -32 vs -36 exp. and -39 previously. Data came in stronger than expected, however...
German CPI Final YoY (July): 2.3% (Forecast 2.3%, Previous 2.3%); MoM: 0.3% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.3%) German HICP Final YoY: 2.6%...
Yesterday's stronger-than-forecast U.S. labour market data supported Wall Street sentiment, lifting U.S. bond yields. The S&P 500 index...
U.S. indexes are posting strong gains today after improving investor sentiment with better-than-expected labor market data. The Nasdaq 100 gains more...
Bitcoin gains almost 8% today to almost $60, 000, as Wall Street reacts to stronger than expected US labour market data. Also, Ethereum prices are 10%...