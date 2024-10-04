EUR sees little reaction to ECB Minutes
Minutes from the latest ECB meeting have just been released, however did not cause any major moves on the market as discussions took place 3 weeks...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
Minutes from the latest ECB meeting have just been released, however did not cause any major moves on the market as discussions took place 3 weeks...
European indices trade slightly lower DE30 tests lower limit of the downward channel Covestro drops after disappointing Q1 guidance Major...
The U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday voted in favor of legislation that would give Joe Biden the power to effectively ban TikTok in...
Flash CPI figures for February from the European Monetary Union (euro area) were released at 10:00 am GMT today. German print released yesterday showed...
EUR could be on the move later today when the CPI report for February from the euro area and ECB minutes are released at 10:00 am GMT and 12:30 pm GMT,...
DAX futures point to slightly lower opening of European session EUR traders look forward to CPI data and ECB minutes Speeches from...
US indices finished the first trading session of a new month mostly lower. While Dow Jones and Russell 2000 finished more or less flat, S&P 500...
European finished the first trading session of March lower, with DAX 40 falling nearly 0.4%, as hotter-than-expected German CPI data and hawkish remarks...
Rivian (RIVN.US) stock fell sharply as EV producer posted weak revenue figures for the Q4 Company expects to produce only 50,000 vehicles in fiscal...
Major Wall Street indexes continue to move lower on Wednesday as higher than expected German CPI and hawkish comments from FED members bolstered the case...
Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) stock fell more than 15% on Wednesday as latest quarterly report revealed space travel company funded by Richard Branson's...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped more than expected, while...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US jumped to 47.7 in February from 47.4 in the previous month, below analysts’ expectations of 48.0. Fresh...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Higher yields and Fed's Kaskhari comments weigh on equities Kohl's (KSS.US) stock plunges...
Annual inflation rate in Germany remained unchanged at 8.7 % YoY in February, above market estimates of 8.5%, preliminary estimates showed. The...
The shares of companies operating in the UK real estate sector are falling today after gloomy indications from the board of one of the British Isles'...
Euro kicked off March on a strong note as fresh preliminary inflation data from France and Spain showed price pressures accelerated last month. Also inflation...
European indices trade higher DE30 tests 15,500 pts resistance zone Puma drops after 2022 earnings miss Stock markets in...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 2 March 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 1 March 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 1 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 1 March 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 26 November 2024
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 8 March 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 1 March 2026
|_ga
|cc 1 March 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 28 August 2024
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 26 March 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 11 February 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 1 March 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 2 March 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 26 March 2025
|_fbp
|cc 30 May 2024
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 7 September 2024
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 26 March 2025
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 28 August 2024
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 7 September 2024
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|lidc
|cc 9 September 2022
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 7 March 2023
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator