USDIDX fall 📉 Dollar index near key support level
Yesterday's macro data from the US, i.e. a sharp drop in the Conference Board consumer confidence index (despite an expected increase) and weaker Chicago...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
AUDJPY has been trading sideways in recent days but the pair may be heading for a breakout from this short-term lull today. Release of much better...
Upbeat Chinese PMIs support moods on the markets German CPI print expected to show deceleration Final manufacturing PMIS for February,...
US indices finished the final trading session of February lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.30%, Dow Jones moved 0.71% and Nasdaq moved 0.10% lower. Small-cap...
Major European indices finished today's session mostly lower, with DAX losing 0.11% as fresh CPI figures for Spain and France showed inflation accelerated...
During today's session gold price bounced off recent lows above the $1,800 an ounce mark, a level not seen since December 2022. Upward move gained...
Zoom Video (ZM.US) stock rose sharply before the US open as the video conferencing specialists posted better than expected financial results for the fourth...
Meta Platforms (META.US) has announced the launch of a team to develop AI-based products for WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram. The company is investing...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 102.9 in February, from the previous month's 107.1 and wel below market expectations...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower BofA takes into consideration that FED may raise rates to 6.0% Target (TGT.US) under...
Investment thesis Taking advantage of the battery of business data and the current macroeconomic context, we will explore in our next analysis the situation...
The Canadian economy stagnated at0.0% in latest quarter, following a 0.7% growth in Q3. On an annualized basis the economy decreased to...
The Baltic Dry Index soared to 5-week highs and has risen more than 80% in the past 7 days The increases were fueled by iron ore shipments to China,...
Oil: Saudi Arabia plans to increase oil export prices for deliveries to Asia Russia halts pipeline oil flows to Poland In spite...
European trade little changed DE30 halts after yesterday's jump Bayer drops almost 5% after disappointing forecasts European...
The British pound caught a bid yesterday with GBPUSD jumping back above the 1.20 mark after last week's pullback. Euphoria related to the Brexit deal,...
Flash CPI reports for February from France and Spain were released today at 7:45 am GMT and 8:00 am GMT, respectively. Expectations were for a slight acceleration...
European indices set for flat opening Flash CPI data for February from France and Spain Conference Board consumer confidence index...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly higher. S&P 500 jumped 0.31%, Dow Jones added 0.22% and Nasdaq moved 0.63% higher. Russell...