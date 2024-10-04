Daily summary: Global equities edge up at the beginning of the week
European indices finished the first session of the week higher, with the DAX adding 1.13%, boosted by tech, travel and leisure stocks. Commerzbank...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Fisker (FSR.US) rose sharply on Monday after the EV maker confirmed that the deliveries of SUV Ocean models will be launched in spring. Company also upholds...
Shares of companies which operate on the uranium market, including Cameco (CCJ.US), Denison Mines (DNN.US) or Uranium Energy Corp (UEC.US), which is the...
EUR appreciated strongly against USD during the European session, however bullish momentum lost its steam in the evening as markets digested fresh comments...
Major Wall Street initiatives launched today's trading in upbeat moods, however moods soured later in the session partially due to Fed's Jefferson...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
EURUSD fell sharply on Friday to its lowest level since early January, however sentiment improved after the weekend. EUR strengthened on Monday partially...
Today's session is being marked by an improvement in market sentiment. The euro is bouncing back against the US dollar after the price tested an important...
Cryptocurrencies at the start of the week are trying to make up for declines from the weekend, when Bitcoin retreated below $23,000 on a wave of disappointing ...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US durable goods orders fall more than expected Union Pacific (UNP.US) stock surges...
NATGAS rebounds after huge declines Last week, the price posted a 12% increase, the highest 5-day gain since October 2022 Freeport terminal volume...
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met at Windsor with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen today to discuss Brexit. more precisely, to discuss...
European indices trade higher DE30 below key resistance zone Commerzbank (CBK.DE) returns to DAX index Major European indices launched today's...
US natural gas prices once again launch a new week with an upward move. NATGAS continues upward movement launched on Friday. This move was triggered by...
European indices set for slightly higher opening Second-tier data from the United States UK PM Sunak meets EC President von der Leyen...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei dropped 0.1%, S&P/ASX 200 traded 1.1% lower, Kospi slumped 0.9%...
European indices finished today's session lower, with DAX 40 falling 1.72% to its lowest level since February 1st, after hotter-than-expected inflation...
Beyond Meat (BYND.US) stock jumped more than 15% on Friday after producers of plant-based meat substitutes posted a narrower-than-expected loss in Q4,...
Fed's Bullard, which is known for his hawkish approach, unexpectedly provided some slightly dovish comments, which managed to halt the downward move...