Top 3 markets to watch next week (24.02.2023)
FOMC minutes are already behind us and now markets' attention shifts to ECB minutes, scheduled for Thursday. However, investors will also tune in for...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
FOMC minutes are already behind us and now markets' attention shifts to ECB minutes, scheduled for Thursday. However, investors will also tune in for...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Hotter than expected PCE figures sparked a massive sell-off on Wall Street and later comments from two FED members - Mester and Jefferson provided more...
The University of Michigan consumer sentiment for the US was revised higher to 67 in February, the highest since January 2022, from a preliminary of 66.4....
US indices launched today's cash trading sharply lower Core PCE inflation above expectations Carvana (CVNA.US) stock plunges 13.0%...
Futures tied to major Wall Street indices fell sharply after publication of latest data pack for January. Attention was mostly on PCE inflation data and...
Data pack for January: • Headline PCE inflation: 5.4% YoY vs 5.0% YoY expected (5.0% YoY previously) • Core PCE inflation: 4.7% YoY vs...
Bitcoin is still hovering around $24,000 and its volatility has been noticeably limited for several days, which historically preceding sudden price movements....
European indices erases early gains Investor attention turns to PCE inflation report BASF down sharply after weak results and...
The US dollar is one of the best performing G10 currencies around two hours ahead of the release of US core PCE data for January. PCE is the Fed's...
Cineworld Group (CINE.UK) shares are losing more than 25% early in today's session following setbacks against a takeover of the struggling company....
EURJPY has seen some moves today. Confirmation hearings from Kazuo Ueda, who is set to replace Kuroda as BoJ chief, provided JPY-volatility while the disappointing...
European indices set to open higher US core PCe seen decelerating slightly in January Mester and Bullard among today's Fed speakers European...
Wall Street indices had a volatile session yesterday but have ultimately finished trading with decent gains. S&P 500 gained 0.53%, Dow Jones...
European indices finished today's session mostly higher, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 adding 0.1% and the German DAX rising nearly 0.5%, thanks...
Lucid Motors (LCID.US) shares fell over 17.0% on Thursday after the EV manufacturer posted disappointing revenue figures and a major drop in orders in...
Major Wall Street indices launched Thursday's session higher, however upbeat sentiment faded away later on and stock resumed recent downward correction,...
Danske Bank issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped more than expected...