NATGAS retreats after latest EIA report
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas decreased by -71 billion cubic feet for the week ended February...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Claims fell unexpectedly US GDP revised lower in Q4 Nvidia and Alibaba posted better...
US GDP data for Q4 2022 was revised lower to 2.7% from initial reading 2.9%. The updated estimates primarily reflected a downward revision to...
Bitcoin is weakening again and slipping below $24,000 although Wall Street futures are trading slightly higher today, and the FOMC minutes failed to significantly...
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.US) stock jumped 6.0% before the opening bell after the Chinese e-commerce giant posted better-than-expected Q3 financial...
Bullish market sentiment in Europe Eurozone inflation revised slightly upwards Mercedes-Benz begins cooperation with Google Thursday's...
Central Bank of Republic of Turkey announced its latest rate decision today at 11:00 am GMT. Median expectation among economists surveyed by Bloomberg...
This week marks the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. While the conflict was expected to be short-lived, the reality turned out to...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) is gaining nearly 8% ahead of the Wall Street open as revenue and earnings beat analysts' expectations. Wall Street's...
EURUSD has been trading lower since the beginning of February. The main currency pair pulled back almost 4% off the daily high reached on February 2, 2023....
European indices set for slightly higher opening Revisions of European CPI data and US GDP data CBRT expected to cut rates by 50...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.16%, Dow Jones moved 0.26% lower, Nasdaq gained 0.13% and Russell 2000 added...
European indices finished today's session lower with Stoxx 600down 0.4% dragged down by mining and banks sectors. DAX closed slightly above...
Minutes from the latest FOMC meeting were hawkish but investors were expecting this narrative. The document did not present many new information regarding...
Minutes from the latest FOMC meeting has just been released. The publication was perceived as hawkish but initially did not triggered any major moves on...
Palo Alto Networks (PANW.US) stock jumped over 11.0% on Wednesday after the cybersecurity company posted upbeat second quarter financial results and lifted...
Bitcoin Let's start today's analysis with Bitcoin chart. Looking at the D1 interval, one can notice that despite several attempts, the price...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Tesla - manufacturer of self-driving cars Tesla (TSLA.US) stock came under pressure last week after news that the company's full self-driving ("FSD")...