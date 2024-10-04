Will the FOMC Minutes move the market❓
The last FOMC meeting ended with a 25 basis point hike and, until recently, the market had assumed that we were close to the end of the current tightening...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
US indices launched today's cash trading slighlty higher FOMC minutes due at 7:00 pm GMT Baidu (BIDU.US) stock surges on upbeat revenue...
James Bullard, chair of the St.Louis Fed hawkishly commented on monetary policy today and we see further eurodollar's decline. According to Bullard,...
Shell (SHEL.UK) is doing well even though the winter supply problems and energy crisis have not materialized. Natural gas is seeing unprecedented...
The Australian dollar is the worst performing G10 currency today, dragged down by disappointing macro data. Australia's seasonally adjusted wage price...
European markets drop after weak sessions in Asia and US Investor attention turns to FOMC minutes Morgan Stanley rating boosts...
German IFO Institute published the latest survey data for February today at 9:00 am GMT. Data came in mostly in-line with market expectations with headline...
New Zealand dollar is the top performing G10 currency today. Strength of NZD is driven by the rate hike announced by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand earlier...
European indices set for flat opening of the cash session FOMC minutes due at 7:00 pm GMT German IFO data for February, Nvidia earnings European...
Wall Street dropped hard during the first session after a long weekend. S&P 500 dropped 2.00%, Dow Jones moved 2.06% lower, Nasdaq plunged 2.50%...
European indices finished today's session lower, with Dax down 0.52% as private sector activity unexpectedly grew much faster than anticipated in...
Gas price continues to move lower and confirmed the breakout from the consolidation zone. Fundamentals factors remain negative and even signs of strong...
Vir Biotechnology (VIR.US) shares rose over 8.0% on Tuesday after Goldman Sachs upgraded the immunology company to buy from neutral and lifted...
BofA issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The major cryptocurrency is once again trying to rise above $25,000, something it has failed to do several times over the past week. Indexes in the US,...
Spotify (SPOT.US) has been accumulating a 20% revaluation since the presentation of its quarterly report on January 31, 2022. This growth is mainly supported...
EURUSD pair dropped sharply following the release of latest PMI data from the US, however buyers quickly regained control supported by another slew of...
The first session on Wall Street this week did not start favorable for bulls. Yesterday, due to the celebration of Presidents' Day trading in the US...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Flash PMI's above expectations Walmart (WMT.US) and Home Depot (HD.US) under pressure...