BREAKING: USD strengthens after PPI data
Producer Prices in the US decreased to 6.0%YoY in January from 6.2% in the previous month and above market expectations of 5.4%. On monthly...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Markets in Europe slightly higher after yesterday's US CPI reading Euphoria on Commerzbank shares Thursday's...
Bitcoin has returned to dynamic growth and is increasing its dominance in the cryptocurrency market capitalization, which is already over 42%. The king...
FRA40 index rose 1.0% during today's session, outperforming its regional peers and approaching all-time high established in January of 2022, boosted...
US natural gas prices have been trading sideways since the beginning of February. Bulls attempted to break above the upper limit of the trading range in...
European indices launch session higher US PPI inflation expected to decelerate 13 speeches from Fed, ECB, BoE, BoC and RBA officials European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.28%, Dow Jones moved 0.11% higher and Nasdaq jumped 0.92%. Russell...
European indices finished today's session higher, with DAX up 0.82% and French CAC 40 index rose 1.21% to close at 7,301, the highest since...
President Lagarde's speech has just begun and head of ECB provide some comments regarding the current economic situation and banks future...
FRA40 Let's start today's analysis with the FRA40 chart. Looking at the weekly time frame, we can see that the French index is approaching its...
Airbnb (ABNB.US) shares rose over 10.0% on Wednesday after the home-sharing company posted better than expected Q4 results and issued an upbeat financial...
Publication of a report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped sharply, while gasoline...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US retail sales rose more than expected in January Airbnb (ABNB.US) stock surges on...
Industrial production in the US increased to 0.0% in January, from downwardly revised -1.0% MoM decline in December and missing market consensus of...
Artificial intelligence has long influenced the human imagination. While we are still a long way from creating so-called general artificial intelligence...
US retail sales data for January was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be better than expected and caused some moves on...
Markets in Europe are trading at mixed levels after yesterday's CPI reading Encavis gains after results publication Wednesday's...
Gold price dropped over 1.0% during today's session and is trading at levels not seen since early January as fresh US inflation figures bolstered bets...
US retail sales report for January will be released today at 1:30 pm GMT and this piece of data may be key for future Fed decisions. It is expected that...