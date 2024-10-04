EURUSD below the trend line 📉 Harker and Williams comment on US monetary policy 💵
The U.S. dollar is strengthening against the euro after U.S. inflation showed a lower rate of decline yesterday, and members of the Federal Reserve spoke...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
UK inflation data for January was released today at 7:00 am GMT. Release showed a bigger slowdown in price growth than expected, with headline CPI gauge...
European indices set for slightly higher opening US retail sales data for January due at 1:30 pm GMT DOE report on watch after API...
US indices had a volatile session yesterday with higher-than-expected US CPI reading for January triggering wild moves. Ultimately, Wall Street indices...
US headline CPI inflation decelerated from 6.5 to 6.4% in January (exp. 6.2% YoY) while core gauge moved from 5.7 to 5.6% YoY (exp. 5.5% YoY) Higher-than-expected...
Higher-than-expected CPI reading for January from the United States led to strengthening of the US dollar, which was further magnified by comments from...
Thomas Barkin, head of the Richmond Fed, and Dalls Fed chief Lorie Logan commented today on the US monetary policy situation, following a choppy inflation...
Wall Street indices drop following higher-than-expected US CPI print US100 drops over 1% Palantir and Cadence Design rally after...
Bitcoin is trying to halt declines at $21,500 today after a US inflation reading showed an unsatisfactorily low rate of decline, and Bloomberg reports...
US inflation surprised markets with higher than expected reading. The annual inflation rate in the US slowed only slightly to 6.4% in January from...
Oil Russia informs that it will cut production by 500 thousand barrels per day starting from March The announcement failed to trigger...
The annual inflation rate in the US slowed for a 7th month to 6.4% in January, from 6.5% in December, and above forecasts of 6.2%. The...
Coca-Cola (KO.US) reported financial results for Q4 2022 today ahead of the Wall Street session open. Report turned out to be mostly in-line with market...
DAX gains ahead of US CPI report Makhlouf comments that ECB should raise rates above 3.5% Will Brenntag spin off part of the business? Tuesday's...
The Consumer Price Index data report is scheduled for release at 1:30 pm GMT. Annualized inflation is expected to ease further, therefore monthly CPI data...
Has Google already lost the ChatGPT war? The launch of ChatGPT has shaken up the world of technology and investment. Microsoft's investment and...
The GBPUSD pair erased most of the early gains as investors digested latest figures from the UK labour market. The UK Office for National Statistics Office...
• European indices set to open lower • US CPI data for January due at 1:30 pm GMT • Speeches from 4 Fed members European...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
