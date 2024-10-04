Morning wrap (14.02.2023)
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 rose 1.14%, Dow Jones moved 1.11% higher and Nasdaq jumped 1.48%. Russell 2000 advanced...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Europe's first session of the week ended on a positive note, with the major stock market benchmarks posting notable rises. The mood in Europe was helped...
Recent temperature forecasts in the US indicate that a slightly colder period is ahead, which in theory should contribute to higher gas prices. Nevertheless,...
Shortly after the close of the UK trading session, Liberty Global announced in a statement that the company had purchased nearly 1.335 billion shares in...
Crédit Agricole has issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The bank recommends taking a long position with the following parameters: Entry:...
The sentiment in the market is improving this Monday, while investors await the results of inflation in the US that will be known tomorrow. EUR/USD...
Wall Street gains slightly early in the session Coinbase under pressure from rising crypto industry regulatory solutions Monday's...
Fed's Bowman pointed out today that the US central bank still has a lot of work to do in order to achieve financial stability. Bowman emphasizes that...
Cryptocurrencies started the week in a weak mood, with Bitcoin slipping back into the $21,500 area, and one of the largest cryptocurrencies, Binancecoin...
European indices gained on Monday after a muted open, while futures tied to Wall Street indexes erased early losses and also moved higher which in turn...
Markets in Europe start the week with moderate gains However, bullish mood is extinguished by uncertainty ahead of tomorrow's US inflation...
Novak, Russia's energy minister, indicated today that in 2023, more than 80% of oil exports and over 70% of petroleum product exports will be sent...
Swiss franc strengthened on Monday after the annual inflation rate in Switzerland jumped to 3.3% YoY in January, the highest reading since September 2022,...
European indices set for lower opening Earnings reports from Palantir and Solar Edge Futures markets point to a slightly lower opening...
Indices from Asia-Pacific launched a new week mostly lower. S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.2%, Kospi traded 0.70% down, Nifty 50 declined 0.57% and Nikkei...
Sentiments on Wall Street are mixed ahead of a key inflation reading next week. The S&P500 is gaining 0,2%, the Nasdaq 100 is losing 0.75%...
Powell's speech and remarks from other central bankers caused a lot of volatility last week and now markets are turning their attention to crucial...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: limit...
Ethereum loses on wave of news about regulators' intervention in cryptocurrency industry The possibility of staking Ethereum on the Kraken exchange...