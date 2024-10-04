USDJPY - recommendation from ANZ
ANZ issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
ANZ issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Wall Street starts the session in a weaker mood University of Michigan consumer sentiment index above expectations Alphabet (GOOGL.US) tries to...
US, consumer sentiment according to the University of Michigan for February. Current: 66.4 Expected: 65.0 Previously: 64,9 Expectations index - 62.3;...
Cryptocurrencies are losing today because yesterday the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced the closure of the staking program of the...
ANZ Research has issued a recommendation for the GBP/AUD currency pair. The bank recommends taking a short position with the following parameters: Entry:...
Release of the Canadian jobs data at 1:30 pm GMT triggered moves on the Canadian dollar market. Report turned out to be much better than expected...
Lyft (LYFT.US) shares tumbled more than 30% before the opening bell after the ride-hailing company issued weak Q1 guidance, which overshadowed better than...
Markets in Europe lose ground at the end of the week DAX once again tests the recently broken consolidation zone Crash in Adidas...
According to media outlets, a potential new head of the BOJ Ueda stated that the current monetary policy is appropriate and the loose monetary policy should...
GBPJPY pair experienced a lot of volatility in the morning as traders digest latest UK data and speculations regarding BoJ Kuroda successor. GDP figures...
The Russian Prime Minister Novak announced that Russia would limit oil production by 500,000 barrels a day in March as a response to embargo and price...
European indices set for lower opening Jobs data from Canada Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment Central bankers speeches European...
Japanese yen strengthened sharply following news that economist Kazuo Ueda may replace Kuroda in April, after Amamiya refused the government's offer....
The British economy stalled in the last quarter of 2022, following a downwardly revised 0.2% fall in the previous period and matching market expectations,...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.88%, Dow Jones moved 0.73% lower and Nasdaq slumped 1.02%. Russell 2000 plunged...
Today's session on the European stock market was one of success. The main indices from the Old Continent surged upwards shortly after the start of...
BNP Paribas issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry:...
Investors today continued the intense sell-off of Alphabet (GOOGL.US) shares following yesterday's mistake of AI chatbot, Bard (laMDA), a competitor...
Iger - The company's icon is back in action The return of Bob Iger, the chairman who brought shareholders a return of more than 550% in his 15 previous...