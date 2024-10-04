Alphabet shares lose nearly 7% after 'Bard' AI marketing blunder 📉
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) shares are losing more than 8% today as the AI conference in Paris, where the company unveiled its own 'generative AI' tool,...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) shares are losing more than 8% today as the AI conference in Paris, where the company unveiled its own 'generative AI' tool,...
3:30 pm GMT - DOE report on oil inventories. • Oil inventories. Actual: 2.423 mb. Expected: +2.457 mb (API: -2.184 mb) • Gasoline inventories....
New York Fed chief John C. Williams and Lisa D.Cook of the Federal Reserve Board commented today on the US monetary policy situation: Fed Williams Fed...
Wednesday's session on US Wall Street began in a mixed mood. Futures are currently trading near yesterday's closing levels. Investor sentiment...
Bitcoin is trading near $23,000 today. After Powell's speech yesterday, cryptocurrencies were unable to continue their rally despite the initial euphoria....
Just a few months ago, the media suggested buying warm sweaters for the coming winter because of the extreme prices of energy and gas. A winter with a...
Uber Technologies (UBER.US) shares rose sharply before the opening bell after the ride-sharing company posted better than expected results for the latest...
Stocks from the Old Continent extend gains after Powell's comments yesterday DAX tested the upper limit of the broken consolidation zone...
Entertainment sector giant Disney (DIS.US) will report Q4 2022 earnings after the US session today. Analysts will pay particular attention to whether the...
US500 Let's start today's analysis with the US500 chart. Looking at the daily time frame, we can see that the index is struggling to break above...
The dollar index fell below 103 on Wednesday, extending yesterday's losses sparked by Powell’s latest comments. Head of the Fed said that more...
European indices set to open higher Speeches from Fed members EIA report on oil inventories Disney to report Q1 earnings...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 rose 1.29%, Dow Jones moved 0.78% higher and Nasdaq jumped 1.90%. Russell 2000 advanced...
Majority of European indices finished today's session slightly higher, thanks to solid performance of energy stocks, with DAX being an exception...
Powell's initial comments sounded dovish as he reassured markets that the disinflationary process has begun, particularly in the goods sector, while...
Microsoft (MSFT.US) stock rose nearly 4.0% on Tuesday after the tech giant announced it will combine its Bing search engine with artificial intelligence....
Powell speaks today at an event organized by the Economic Club of Washington. His statement was strongly expected by the markets due to possible suggestions...
Activision Blizzard (ATVI.US) stock rose sharply after major game developer posted better than expected results in the latest quarter partially thanks...
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) has announced a public offering of shares in hopes that the decision will help it avoid bankruptcy and raise more than...