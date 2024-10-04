Nagel's hawkish comments failed to support EUR
Hawkish comments from ECB's Nagel failed to support the euro, which is weakening against the broad-market amid US dollar strength. The banker...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
Hawkish comments from ECB's Nagel failed to support the euro, which is weakening against the broad-market amid US dollar strength. The banker...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Powell speech at 5:00 pm GMT Chegg (CHGG.US) plunges on weak financial outlook Three major...
The Graph cryptocurrency has surpassed a market capitalization of $1 billion and is trading up more than 35% today. The rally may be partly related to...
Pinterest (PINS.US) stock fell sharply in late trading Monday after the social media company posted mixed quarterly results, provided weak financial forecasts...
The investors' mood on the Old Continent improved slightly DAX tests the upper limit of the broken consolidation zone Synlab's...
Oil Oil and oil refined product prices remain stable in spite of new Russian sanctions going live Apart from that, G7 and EU also set...
The market expects that Microsoft (MSFT.US) is likely to unveil new information related to ChatGPT The event will start around 18:00 - 21:00, GMT...
One of the names that most disappointed the market last year was NIO (NIO.US). The Chinese EV maker faced a variety of Covid-related and supply chain issues,...
USDCAD has been trading in a descending triangle pattern since October 2022. The pair failed to break above the resistance zone ranging below the 1.3500...
European indices launch trading higher Speeches from Powell and Macklem Biden to deliver State of the Union address overnight European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower but off the daily lows. S&P 500 dropped 0.61%, Dow Jones moved 0.10% lower and Nasdaq slumped...
European indices finished today's session lower, with the German DAX falling 0.84%, as Friday's stronger-than-expected NFP data and escalating...
PayPal (PYPL.US) shares are trading 2.5% lower on Monday after Raymond James downgraded the payments company to market perform from outperform, ditched...
EURUSD pair dropped to lowest level since early January, extending recent losses amid broader US Dollar strength. Greenback is supported by recent NFP...
WTI crude continues to move lower at the beginning of the week as greenback strengthening puts pressure on dollar-denominated commodities and overshadows...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The last sessions have been marked by the resumption of selling pressure on the EUR/USD pair. EUR/USD - Daily time frame chart However, on the...
Canada's Ivey Purchasing Managers Index rose sharply to 60.10 in January, rebounding from upwardly revised 49.3 (33.4) in the previous month,...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US’s decided to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon Dell Technologies (DELL.US) joins the...