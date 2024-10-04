BREAKING: Aluminum surges as US plans to implement new tariff on Russia
Aluminum price rose sharply after Bloomberg reported that the US is ready to impose a 200% tariff on Russian-made aluminum as soon as this week in order...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
Aluminum price rose sharply after Bloomberg reported that the US is ready to impose a 200% tariff on Russian-made aluminum as soon as this week in order...
Risky assets opened the week in a weaker mood, which is weighing on cryptocurrency market sentiments. After last week's strong report from the...
Copper price pulled back to the lowest level since early January amid demand concerns and stronger dollar. Fresh data showed that copper inventories in...
DAX tests the upper limit of broken consolidation zone Deutsche Post (DPW.DE) under pressure from ongoing strikes Monday's...
Rothschild & Co (ROTH.FR) shares jumped over 17.0% on Monday on news that Concordia, the holding company of the powerful Rothschild family and Rothschild...
Wall Street earnings season for Q4 2022 is still on. While US Big Tech companies have already released their reports last week, there are still some large...
GBPJPY is trading slightly higher this morning. The pair recovered from an earlier drop following comments from BoE Mann. Mann struck a hawkish tone saying...
European indices trade lower at start of the session European Sentix index and retail sales data Q4 earnings from US video game stock European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific launched a new week lower amid increase in US-China tensions. S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.2%, Kospi traded 1.2% down, Nifty...
European indices finished today's session in mixed moods, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 rising 0.3% to an over 9-month high, British FTSE 100 reached...
Majority of commodities are facing significant pressure from bears as latest data from the US economy lead to strengthening of the US dollar and higher...
Starbucks (SBUX.US) shares lost over 3.5% on Friday after the coffee chain reported weak financial figures for Q1 2023. Company earned 75 cents per share...
C3.ai (AI.US) stock jumped over 20% today D.A. Davidson upgraded the software company to 'Buy' rating with a $30 price target. Analysts described...
British FTSE 100 jumped a new all-time high on Friday, surpassing the previous high from May 2018 at 7903.50 pts. The export-oriented index...
Big Tech companies have mostly disappointed with their earnings this week, putting some pressure on equity indices. Nevertheless, earnings season is still...
Major Wall Street indexes reversed early losses to trade higher on Friday afternoon as investors digested the latest better than expected US ...
The ISM Services PMI for the US jumped to 55.20 in January from 49.2 in the previous month, beating analysts’ expectations of 50.4 as capacity...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US100 bounces off key resistance NFP well above expectations 3 tech behemoths posted weak quarterly...
Major Wall Street indices trimmed recent gains, while greenback appreciated sharply against other G10 currencies after the US economy unexpectedly created...