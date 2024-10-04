BREAKING: EURUSD plunges on upbeat NFP data
Highly anticipated NFP report was released at 1:30 pm GMT and showed the US economy unexpectedly added 517 k jobs in January, compared...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
Highly anticipated NFP report was released at 1:30 pm GMT and showed the US economy unexpectedly added 517 k jobs in January, compared...
Nordstrom (JWN.US) shares jumped 25.0% in pre-market trading on news that activist investor Ryan Cohen has taken a significant stake in the high-end...
DAX slows gains after yesterday's tech results Investors' attention turns today to the NFP report Weak quarterly...
Cigna Corp. (CI.US) shares fell nearly 0.50% ahead of the opening bell despite the healthcare and insurance company posted better than expected financial...
Release of the US jobs report for January 2023 is a key macro event of the day. Report will be released at 1:30 pm GMT and is expected to show non-farm...
Despite a great session on Wall Street yesterday, fueled by the Meta Platforms' biggest rise in a decade and the overtones of the Fed decision and...
US indices, especially tech sector indices, had a solid run over the past few weeks. Nasdaq-100 (US100) gained around 20% between January 6 and February...
Final services PMIs for January from major euro area members were released today. Overall, readings were revised slightly higher. French reading was revised...
European indices set for slightly lower opening NFP report expected to show sub-200k jobs growth Final PMIs from Europe, non-manufacturing...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 1.47%, Russell 2000 added 2.06% and Nasdaq rallied over 3%. Dow Jones was...
Financial reports from major technology companies have negatively disappointed Wall Street and show a further slowdown. Despite a festive quarter in most...
Today's U.S. session proceeded in a great mood, however, the releases of major tech stocks Apple, Amazon and Alphabet, showed that Wall Street's...
European jumped to over 9-month high, with German DAX added 2.16%, buoyed by gains across technology and auto stocks. Both BoE and ECB raised interest...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock skyrocketed over 6.5% on Thursday after Reuters reported that the EV producer is gearing up to increase production in Shanghai factory...
GBPUSD bounced off daily lows after fresh comments from BoE Governor Bailey, who eased expectations that the central bank is ready to pause or pivot rate...
Precious metals retreated from fresh peaks as markets digest monetary policy decisions from major central banks. Today, both the BoE and the ECB delivered...
Technology-heavy bourses continue to move higher on Thursday, extending a Fed-induced rally, with the Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 advancing 2.5% and...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US500 tests key resistance Meta (META.US) quarterly results boosted tech sector Three major...
Wall Street's biggest companies will show financial results for Q4 2022 today after the session. The market will pay particular attention to device...