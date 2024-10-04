Euro weakens further after Lagarde comments
Press conference of ECB President Christine Lagarde started at 1:45 pm BST. Key takeaways: The ECB intends to raise rates by 50 bp at...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
The European Central Bank announced its latest monetary policy decision at 1:15 pm GMT today. Bank decided to deliver a 50 basis point rate hike in the...
Top game developer sees 2023 in dark shades First Ubisoft, now Electronic Arts, lowered revenue forecasts for 2023. In the case of EA, this is due to...
DAX in bullish mood after yesterday's FOMC decision Investors' attention turns to the ECB decision today Deutsche Bank slightly...
The German leading index began to weaken Thursday afternoon. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 could break above the 78.6% retracement this week and confirm...
Meta Platforms (META.US) released a Q4 2022 earnings report yesterday after the close of the Wall Street session and it turned out to be mixed. Nevertheless,...
Cryptocurrencies gained on the wave of Jerome Powell's comments and the double-dip of the previous 25bp US rate hike. Although the Fed is far from...
The Bank of England announced a monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm GMT. BOE raised its benchmark interest rate by 50bps to 4.0 % as widely expected. It...
EURGBP is one of major currency pairs that may see some more volatile moves today. This is because the Bank of England and European Central Bank are scheduled...
European indices set for higher opening Rate decisions from Bank of England and European Central Bank Earnings reports from US megatech...
US indices rallied yesterday after Fed Chair Powell sent a rather dovish message during a press conference. S&P 500 gained 1.05%, Nasdaq moved...
FOMC hiked rates by 25 basis points to 4.50-4.75% range. Decision was in-line with expectations US dollar gained after the decision while...
The US dollar is slumping and equity markets rally following today's Fed decision and, more importantly, Powell's press conference. Powell noted...
FOMC delivered a 25 basis point rate hike, to a 4.50-4.75% range. Decision was in-line with market expectations and the statement did not include any major...
The Federal Reserve delivered a 25 basis point rate hike. While this was the second slowdown in rate hike cycle in a row, market reaction shows that it...
FOMC announced its latest monetary policy decision at 7:00 pm GMT today. Rates were hiked by 25 basis points to 4.50-4.75% range, in-line with market expectations....
US natural gas prices continue to sell-off with an over 7% drop today. NATGAS tested the $2.50 area for the first time since mid-2021. The latest weather...
Shares of Peloton Interactive (PTON.US), a fitness equipment company, gained today as the company reported an increase in subscriptions. Although the company...
FOMC is set to announce rate decision today at 7:00 pm GMT. It looks almost certain that the bank will go with a 25 basis point rate hike, what would be...