DE40: Novo Nordisk drops despite sizable rebound in Europe 💡
Sharp gains in European markets after major setbacks Nearly all sectors of the economy show marked gains Novo Nordisk's weak performance weighs...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
More
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
More
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
More
Sharp gains in European markets after major setbacks Nearly all sectors of the economy show marked gains Novo Nordisk's weak performance weighs...
The oil market has recently experienced a strong sell-off, spurred by concerns over the macro health of the US economy, from which weaker data has 'joined'...
The cocoa market is preparing for futures contract rollovers On the market, we are observing the largest backwardation in history, looking at the...
Lumen Technologies extends a rally, up more than 500% since the beginning of July and another 44% in today pre-market, as Wall Street bets on AI catalyst...
Super Micro Computer (SMCI.US) is down 11% in after-hours trading following the release of mixed results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, which...
European indices open marginally higher, after gains in Asia Today's macro calendar is not full of major data releases; German data marginally...
Bank of Japan deputy governor, Uchida spoke publicly in Hakonde: BoJ will not raise rates unless the market is stable Market is buoyed by US data,...
German Industrial production in July came in -4.1% YoY vs -4.2% exp. and -6.67% previously (1.4% MoM vs 1% exp and -2.5% previously) German export...
Yesterday's successful session on Wall Street boosted sentiment on Asian exchanges, and today's futures market trading indicates that the rebound...
After an uncertain market open in the USA, indices are set to end the day with significant gains. The US500 is up 1.50% to 5330 points, the US100...
Lumen Technologies (LUMN.US) stock is gaining almost 80% to 5.1B market cap after the company announced after yesterday's market close that it secured...
The VIX index experienced a sharp decline from yesterday's peak of around 38 to a current level of 27. This is due to investors perceiving less risk,...
Major indices open lower US500 records smallest drop at start of session At the time of publication, indices are already gaining USD...
Caterpillar (CAT.US) gains after solid results for the second quarter of 2024 Caterpillar is up almost 2% following the release of its second quarter...
Oil: Crude oil is under downward pressure due to demand uncertainty linked to a potential recession. At the same time, recent ISM data indicates...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Balance of Tade Data for June: Trade Balance: actual -73.10B; forecast -72.50B; previous -75.00B; Imports:...
DAX erases early session gains and returns to declines European indexes decline German industrial orders data above expectations Bayer...
Morgan Stanley has issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. Morgan Stanley recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following...