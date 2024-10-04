US OPEN: Wall Street gains despite mixed earnings
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Mixed results from top-tier US companies United Parcel Service (UPS.US) surges despite mixed...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Mixed results from top-tier US companies United Parcel Service (UPS.US) surges despite mixed...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index fell to 107.1 in January from 108.3 in previous month. Today’s reading came in below analysts’...
Decisions will be announced as follows: Fed at 7:00 pm GMT on Wednesday with press conference at 7:30 pm GMT. The Bank of England will then announce its...
The Canadian economy expanded 0.1% month-over-month in November, following a 0.1% growth in October and below in market expectations of 0.2%. USDCAD...
McDonald’s (MCD.US) stock fell over 2.0% ahead of the opening bell despite the fast-food giant posted better than expected quarterly figures. However...
Oil Oil pulled back by the end of the month and is set to finish January rather flat. WTI trades around 1% month-to-date while Brent gains around...
Philips (PHIA.NL) shares are losing more than 6% today as JP Morgan analysts lowered their target price for the Dutch electronics manufacturer's shares...
DAX extends downward wave EMU GDP surprises on the upside Attention focused on results of European banks Tuesday's trading...
Amazon analysis before its results The Amazon AWS cloud segment continues to be the leader in its market; however, it faces greater competition and...
The shares of German armaments giant Rheinmetall (RHM.DE) are losing more than 7% today, i.e. the most among large German companies, and were unable to...
Q4 GDP report from euro area just came out and turned out to be a positive surprise. Growth reached 0.1% QoQ while market expected a 0.1% QoQ drop. On...
European assets had a rough start to today's trading with EUR being one of the worst performing G10 currencies and indices from the Old Continent trading...
European indices opened slightly lower GDP reports from euro area, Canada and Italy Earnings from Caterpillar, McDonald's and...
US indices finished yesterday's trading significantly lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.30%, Dow Jones moved 0.77% lower and Nasdaq traded almost...
European indices finished today's session lower, with DAX down 0.1% dragged down by tech stocks. The German economy unexpectedly contracted...
Alibaba (BABA.US) shares plunged over 7% following rumors that the Chinese e-commerce giant was planning to move its headquarters from China to Singapore....
In January US natural gas recorded its worst start to the year since the early 2000's. The price has fallen by over 70% since August 2022 high, and...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock fell over 3.0% on Monday despite Berenberg upgraded EV maker to buy from hold saying that latest price cuts are part of a broader...
This will be the most important week of this year so far, with the investors paying attention to the various decisions made by the Central Banks (BoE,...