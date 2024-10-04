Crypto news: Weaker Bitcoin retests 23 000 USD ahead of 'Fed week'
The cryptocurrency market opened the week in a slightly weaker mood as Bitcoin failed to climb above $24,000 over the weekend. The correction may be a...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
The cryptocurrency market opened the week in a slightly weaker mood as Bitcoin failed to climb above $24,000 over the weekend. The correction may be a...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Ford (F.US) cuts prices of its EV vehicles Coinbase (COIN.US) plunges despite analysts upgrade Three...
CHNComp pulled back from 6-month highs as Chinese markets resumed trading after week-long Lunar New Year holidays, potentially snapping a recent rally...
DAX starts the week lower Germany's GDP surprises to the downside Daimler Truck takes stake in Deutz (DEZ.DE) Monday's...
Investors got the first glimpse of reports from US top-tier tech companies last week, like Microsoft or Tesla. Earnings scheduled for this week will also...
Rate decision from Federal Reserve on Wednesday, 7:00 pm GMT as well as US NFP report for January on Friday, 1:30 pm GMT are key events of the week. However,...
The German GDP report for Q4 2022 was released today at 9:00 am GMT. Report turned out to be a disappointment with GDP growth coming in at 0.5% YoY, compared...
European indices set for flat opening GDP report from Germany and POland Fed, BoE and ECB to announce rate decision later this week Index...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed today. S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.2%, Kospi moved 1.3% lower, Hang Seng plunged 2.2% and Nifty 50 declined...
Highly anticipated data from the US turned out to be more or less in line with expectations Core PCE inflation in December fell to 4.4% y/y (expected:...
American Express (AXP.US) stock surged over 12.0% on Friday as optimistic guidance for 2023 and dividend increase overshadowed weak Q4 results. Credit...
The week ahead is likely to be the busiest week of 2023 so far. Investors will not only be offered rate decisions from Fed, ECB and BoE but also will get...
Tesla finished Q4 2022 with a net profit of $3.7 billion, while net profit for the whole year amounted to $12.6 billion. Elon Musk's company more than...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised higher to 64.9 in January from a preliminary of 64.6 and above 59.7 in December,...
US indices launched today's cash trading slightly lower US core PCE in line with estimates Hasbro (HAS.US) warns of weak holiday quarter results,...
The scandal regarding the conglomerate belonging to the Indian billionaire Gautam Adani takes its toll and drags the IND50 index down. In just two days,...
The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum may see a spike in volatility and interest from cryptocurrency speculators in Q1 ahead of the 'Shanghai...
US data pack for December was released at 1:30 pm GMT today. Attention was mostly on Fed’s favorite inflation gauge - core PCE inflation data...